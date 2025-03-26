Kike Hernandez shares adorable moment with daughter Penelope sporting playful goggles

Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez shared a glimpse of a heartfelt moment with his daughter, Penelope. Hernandez shares his daughter with his wife, Mariana, whom he married in 2019.

The couple first connected after Kike Hernandez saw Mariana in the movie 'Hot Tub Time Machine 2' and later reached out to her through social media. They embraced parenthood after welcoming their daughter, Penelope, in January 2021.

On Wednesday, Kike Hernandez posted a touching image with his daughter.

Kike Hernandez IG (Credits: Instagram/@kikehndez)

The photo captures the father-daughter duo wearing playful goggles. Kike sported a pink heart-shaped eyewear, while Penelope donned an adorable turquoise swimming goggles.

Last week, Hernandez also shared heartwarming moments with his family during the Tokyo Series in Japan, captioning his post:

“Thank you Tokyo for all the core memories! #TokyoSeries”

In one image, Kike Hernandez is seen posing with his wife, Mariana, and their daughter, Penelope, at the Tokyo Dome. Hernandez is dressed in his Dodgers uniform, while his wife and daughter wear coordinating outfits, tops and pants paired with matching brown jackets.

Other images showcase the Hernandez family exploring Tokyo Disneyland, where the trio poses with Disney bear character ShellieMay. In one clip, Penelope and her mother are seen enjoying the snowfall.

Kike Hernandez opens up about his most special memory from Tokyo visit

Last season, Kike Hernandez played a key role in the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series victory, delivering two home runs, six RBIs, and four walks while posting a .294 batting average across 14 games in the postseason.

Reflecting on his favorite memories from Tokyo, Hernandez shared (via Dodger Nation):

“As far as memories, I think the most special one for me was my daughter seeing snow for the first time ever. We’ve built some incredible core memories, and I know that for my wife and myself, it’s a trip we’ll never forget.”

“And I’m pretty sure my 4-year-old is never going to forget coming to Japan, going to Disney Sea a couple days ago and seeing snow for the first time, I’m pretty sure it’s going to be a memorable memory for her.”

Kike Hernandez played in both Tokyo Series games after Freddie Freeman's injury concern, recording eight at-bats, one home run, and three RBIs.

