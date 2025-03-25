Kike Hernandez drops 'long awaited' camcorder footage from Dodgers' trip to Tokyo ft. Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman

After enjoying an excellent 2024 season, where he proved his worth in the postseason, Kike Hernandez agreed to extend his stay at Dodger Stadium. He signed a one-year $6.5 million deal in February.

As the Dodgers headed to Tokyo to open their 2025 season and take on the Chicago Cubs, Hernandez proved that he is a skilled filmmaker as well. On Monday, he shared some footage of the trip that he recorded with a camcorder.

Featuring Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and his other teammates, the footage gave fans a sneak peek into the life of a professional baseball player.

"Join me as I take the @playerstribune camcorder and show you a BTS of the #TokyoSeries! Adding filmmaker to the list of positions I’ve played in the big leagues!" Hernandez captioned.

The trip to Tokyo was a success for Hernandez's team, as the Dodgers swept their opponents in the two-game series to give their season the perfect start.

Kike Hernandez reflects on 'special' Tokyo trip

Shortly after the series against the Chicago Cubs ended, LA Dodgers utility man Kike Hernandez reflected on the incredible experience he and his teammates enjoyed in Japan's capital.

"It was amazing," Hernandez said on Wednesday, via SportsNet LA. "It was kind of a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me. It's my second time here, but getting to come here as a Dodger and as Yoshi and Shohei's teammate makes it a little more special.

"And I mean, it wasn’t just an incredible experience on the field, but of course off the field, getting to explore Tokyo a little bit." Hernandez added

Hernandez also shared his thoughts on the experience of hitting his first home run of the season in front of the electric crowd at the Tokyo Dome and his mindset heading into opening weekend.

"Getting that homer felt amazing," Hernandez said. "First hit in Japan, first homer in Japan. I'm really looking forward to getting home, getting some rest, and then getting that opening week, which is going to be really special for us."

As the Dodgers aim to win another World Series title, the team's fans will hope Hernandez can continue to prove his worth and play a key role for the club.

