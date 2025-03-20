Shohei Ohtani's teammate Miggy Locker reacts to Kike Hernandez’s electric two-run homer in the Tokyo Series finale

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers, after opening the season with a 4-1 victory, faced the Chicago Cubs in the finale of their two-game series on Wednesday. Ohtani had a solid performance in the season opener, going 2-for-5 and scoring two runs.

Ohtani’s teammate, Miguel Rojas, recorded one hit in five at-bats in Tuesday’s game. Meanwhile, Kike Hernandez struggled, going 0-for-5, but the Puerto Rican utility player bounced back on Wednesday.

In the fourth inning of the Tokyo Series finale, Hernandez launched a 390-foot homer off Cubs starter Justin Steele, bringing in Will Smith for a two-run shot to extend Los Angeles' lead. After rounding the bases, Hernandez celebrated with his teammates, including Miguel Rojas.

The Venezuelan shortstop shared the moment on Instagram, captioning it:

“@kikehndez👋💪”

Miguel Rojas IG (Credits: Instagram/@miggyslocker)

In the image, Hernandez and Rojas appear visibly happy, jumping and celebrating as the Dodgers extended their lead to 5-1 on Hernandez's home run against the Cubs.

Miguel Rojas also shared a clip of his game-sealing defensive play in the ninth inning. He fielded a ground ball hit by Cubs prospect Matt Shaw and fired it to Kike Hernandez at first base, securing the final out of the game.

The Dodgers sealed a solid 6-3 victory over the Cubs and will return to the U.S. undefeated.

Miguel Rojas opens up about players-only dinner hosted by the Dodgers' Japanese trio featuring Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Japanese players Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki welcomed their teammates to their home country by hosting a players-only dinner.

Discussing the experience, Miguel Rojas shared his thoughts (via Dodger Blue):

“It was amazing. We really appreciate the effort that all three of the guys, plus the members of the staff that was there. Will (Ireton) was part of that. We all appreciated the opportunity to taste not just the food but the culture of Japan.”

“It was an amazing experience. We had a great time. They don’t have to say much. They did it with their intentions, which is the most important part.”

Shohei Ohtani and Co. face the Los Angeles Angels in three Spring Training games before resuming the regular season against the Detroit Tigers on March 27.

