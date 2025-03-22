Kike Hernandez hilariously reacts to Xander Bogaerts' honest take regarding Opening Day

Spring training for the 2025 MLB season is nearing its conclusion, and San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts seemingly cannot wait for it to end. In a post by MLB's official Instagram handle, Bogaerts said the best part about Opening Day of an MLB season is that it means there will be no more spring training games for the year.

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kike Hernandez could not help but laugh at the candid answer from the four-time All-Star. He shared the post on his Instagram story whete Bogaerts was asked what his best thing about Opening Day was.

"That spring training is over," Bogaerts had replied.

The honest response apparently left Kike Hernandez rolling on the floor with laughter. The veteran infielder captioned his post with a couple of emojis to that effect.

(Image Source: Instagram)

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Detroit Tigers at Dodgers Stadium on Opening Day. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres will start their campaign with a three-game home series against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park.

"Xander Bogaerts is going to have a great year": Manny Machado

Xander Bogaerts is heading into his third season with the Padres (Image Source: IMAGN)

Xander Bogaerts had joined the San Diego Padres as a free agent on an 11-year, $280 million contract ahead of the 2023 season. However, Bogaerts has not quite lived up to the expectations from the fans in his first two seasons with the team. He was also sidelined for a long period with a shoulder fracture last year.

Nevertheless, Padres third baseman and clubhouse leader Manny Machado reckons Xander Bogaerts will deliver a strong campaign in 2025. Machado is confident that the team can build upon its run to the National League Division Series last year.

"The biggest thing is, man, just keep playing as a team," he told MLB Network. "If we handle the baseball, if we play solid team defense, team baseball like we did last year—moving guys over—I think the biggest key for us is going to be defense."

"Offensively, I think we're going to have a good year," he added. "We have [Tyler Wade] coming back healthy, Bogey's going to have a great year, and obviously, Jackson [Merrill]. We're going to rely on him as well."

Bogaerts played 111 games for the San Diego Padres last year and posted a .264/.307/.381 slash line with just 11 home runs, 44 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 92. The four-time All-Star shortstop won two World Series rings during his 10-year spell with the Boston Red Sox.

