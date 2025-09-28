  • home icon
  "Kinda lingered on the mound" - Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen reflects on emotional farewell ahead of free agency

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 28, 2025 02:37 GMT
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Angels - Source: Getty
Having joined the Arizona Diamondbacks in July 2019, Zac Gallen has gone on to establish himself as a key member of the team's starting pithing rotation. In his time at Chase Field, Gallen has earned himself an All-Star selection, and an All-MLB first team selection.

Set to enter free agency this winter, however, it appears Gallen's time in Phoenix is at an end. As the Diamondbacks took on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Friday, Zac Gallen made what could potentially be his final appearance in a D-backs uniform.

Speaking to press after the game, Zac Gallen appeared to be quite emotional as he described his feelings.

"It's tough for me to take off [this uniform]. I kinda lingered on the mound a little bit too, when Torey was coming out. I've been wearing this uniform for seven years now. I've spent some time in other organizations, but I think of myself as a D-back, really. I spent most of my career here."
"If it's the last time, it'll be a tough pill to swallow. You know, a lot of fond memories here. The last two years didn't go the way we wanted it to. This year didn't go the way I envisioned ofr myself. But, every fifth day, I put the uniform on, and I was honored and I was proud to put the uniform on," Gallen said
Zac Gallen has struggled for consistency in 2025

Though Zac Gallen has made it quite clear that he wishes to stay in Arizona for the entirety of his career if possible, his struggles this season are a cause for concern.

With a 13-15 record and a 4.83 ERA for the season so far, Gallen has not enjoyed the best of seasons. Though he has shown glimpses of his undoubted quality from time to time, he has unfortunately not been able to execute at a consistent basis.

Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Getty
In may ways, his final outing at Petco Park on Friday, where he pitched 4.1 innings, allowing five earned runs and striking out three, sums up his season as a whole.

Edited by Raghav Mehta
