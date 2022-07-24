"King behaviours" "It was an elaborate recipe" - MLB Twitter in splits after Toronto Blue Jays LF makes himself a fruit cocktail during Boston Red Sox demolition

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had quite the outing during the 28-5 demolition of the Boston Red Sox last night.

The Jays were firing on all cylinders last night, but Gurriel Jr. was on another level. He registered six hits, tying Toronto’s all-time record for most hits in a single game. Gurriel Jr. went 6-for-7, hitting five singles and a double with five RBIs and three runs.

The traffic was so one-sided from start to finish, the Jays could afford to take their foot off the gas. Gurriel Jr. did one better. He decided to indulge himself in a fruity beverage during the fifth inning, when the Jays were already up 25-3.

Arash Madani @ArashMadani Lourdes Gurriel Jr. making himself a... fruit cocktail during the fifth inning of the ball game tonight. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. making himself a... fruit cocktail during the fifth inning of the ball game tonight. https://t.co/RXCSIaKH9x

It’s one thing to be comfortable while leading, but making a fruit cocktail midway through the game? That’s a whole new level of rubbing salt in the proverbial wound.

Alejandro Kirk Enthusiast @jackthesloth2 @ArashMadani @nessuhhr When you’re winning by so much that you decide to sit down and make yourself a nice lil fruity drink @ArashMadani @nessuhhr When you’re winning by so much that you decide to sit down and make yourself a nice lil fruity drink 🍹

Some fans seemed to be more interested in Gurriel’s recipe. The drink does look delicious, so of course fans are intrigued.

There’s also the inevitable, of people being offended over a situation that is better off being treated with humor.

B-Cat @BrianCato @ArashMadani Bad optics but typical Blue Jays always trying so hard to show the baseball world that they are a confident relaxed team that’s barely above .500 baseball. Stop trying so hard nobody cares that are you loose and confident the only thing that matters is the results @ArashMadani Bad optics but typical Blue Jays always trying so hard to show the baseball world that they are a confident relaxed team that’s barely above .500 baseball. Stop trying so hard nobody cares that are you loose and confident the only thing that matters is the results

Joe Capriglione @JoeCapriglione @ArashMadani I hope that picture goes on the Red Sox club house wall That’s not cool supposed to be professional and respect your opponent no matter how bad you destroying them @ArashMadani I hope that picture goes on the Red Sox club house wall That’s not cool supposed to be professional and respect your opponent no matter how bad you destroying them

Fans, however, were quick to shut down the staunch advocacy for professionalism.

All Tehthingz @alltehthingz @JoeCapriglione @ArashMadani I hope your tweet goes viral on Back In My Day Weekly, next to the article entitled Squeeze Play: Fruit Beverage Suppression and Performative Professionalism @JoeCapriglione @ArashMadani I hope your tweet goes viral on Back In My Day Weekly, next to the article entitled Squeeze Play: Fruit Beverage Suppression and Performative Professionalism

The Jays didn’t simply dominate; they humiliated the Red Sox.

Teamwork made the dream work for the Toronto Blue Jays

There is rarely such a contrast in the atmosphere between the two opposing dugouts like the one we witnessed on Friday night.

The Toronto Blue Jays were thriving. It wasn’t just one or two players. It was the ultimate team display. Every Jays hitter in the starting lineup notched at least two hits, and seven of the nine had at least three hits.

The Boston Red Sox, on the other hand, have now dropped three consecutive games by embarrassing margins. Prior to the All-Star Game, Boston lost 14-1 and 13-2 to the New York Yankees. Last night’s result takes their differential over the last three outings to -47, having been outscored 55-8.

They will be facing the Jays again tonight in the penultimate match of their three-game series. How will they recover from such a drubbing in less than 24 hours? We will have to wait for Alex Cora and his staff to answer that question.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far