"King behaviours" "It was an elaborate recipe" - MLB Twitter in splits after Toronto Blue Jays LF makes himself a fruit cocktail during Boston Red Sox demolition

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had quite the outing during the 28-5 demolition of the Boston Red Sox last night.
The Jays were firing on all cylinders last night, but Gurriel Jr. was on another level. He registered six hits, tying Toronto’s all-time record for most hits in a single game. Gurriel Jr. went 6-for-7, hitting five singles and a double with five RBIs and three runs.
The traffic was so one-sided from start to finish, the Jays could afford to take their foot off the gas. Gurriel Jr. did one better. He decided to indulge himself in a fruity beverage during the fifth inning, when the Jays were already up 25-3.
It’s one thing to be comfortable while leading, but making a fruit cocktail midway through the game? That’s a whole new level of rubbing salt in the proverbial wound.
Some fans seemed to be more interested in Gurriel’s recipe. The drink does look delicious, so of course fans are intrigued.
There’s also the inevitable, of people being offended over a situation that is better off being treated with humor.
Fans, however, were quick to shut down the staunch advocacy for professionalism.
The Jays didn’t simply dominate; they humiliated the Red Sox.
Teamwork made the dream work for the Toronto Blue Jays
There is rarely such a contrast in the atmosphere between the two opposing dugouts like the one we witnessed on Friday night.
The Toronto Blue Jays were thriving. It wasn’t just one or two players. It was the ultimate team display. Every Jays hitter in the starting lineup notched at least two hits, and seven of the nine had at least three hits.
The Boston Red Sox, on the other hand, have now dropped three consecutive games by embarrassing margins. Prior to the All-Star Game, Boston lost 14-1 and 13-2 to the New York Yankees. Last night’s result takes their differential over the last three outings to -47, having been outscored 55-8.
They will be facing the Jays again tonight in the penultimate match of their three-game series. How will they recover from such a drubbing in less than 24 hours? We will have to wait for Alex Cora and his staff to answer that question.