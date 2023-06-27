Kirby Yates Contract: Breaking down Braves pitcher's salary details in 2023

Kirby Yates has been a regular feature out of the Atlanta Braves bullpen this season. He has been putting up some strong performances for the team in his first full year back after injury.

Yates has been in the MLB for the past nine years and has represented five different franchises so far. His most successful spell came with the San Diego Padres, staying with the club for four seasons and earning his All-Star appearance in 2019. He was also the National League's saves leader that year.

The relief pitcher then moved to the Toronto Blue Jays before he had to be sidelined for more than a year due to Tommy John surgery. The injury cut short his 2021 season and he only returned in August of last year as part of the Atlanta Braves bullpen.

In the 2021 offseason, Yates signed a two-year, $8.25 million contract with the team. As per his contract, he is supposed to earn $4,125,000 per season.

However, since he was out due to injury, as per contract clauses, he earned $1 million last year and is expected to earn a guaranteed base salary of $6 million this year.

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves

Furthermore, there is a club option in 2024 that will allow the Braves to renew his contract for $5,750,000 and also includes a buyout club option at $1,250,000. He is expected to be a free agent in 2025 at the age of 38.

Kirby Yates' 2023 season so far

Kirby Yates has relieved in 28 games for the team so far this season. In 29 innings pitched, he earned 10 runs and struck out 39 batters. His ERA is currently at 3.10 with five holds and two wins against his name.

Notably, Atlanta has a 16-12 record whenever the 36-year-old has been on the mound.

