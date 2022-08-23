"Knock knock mf" - NBA stars Donovan Mitchell and Mikal Bridges exchange banter during Mets-Phillies series finale

It wouldn’t take a minute of scrolling through Donovan Mitchell’s tweets to discover his immense love and support for the New York Mets.

The Utah Jazz star grew up in the Big Apple and has been a massive Mets fan since his childhood. During the Mets’ series-finale against the Philadelphia Phillies, Mitchell found himself a familiar rival - Phoenix Suns guard Mikal Bridges.

Like Mitchell, Bridges grew up as a fan of his hometown club, the Phillies. When the two division rivals squared off on Sunday, sparks naturally flew between the two on Twitter.

The Mets clawed their way back not once, not twice, but three times to win a nail-biting 10-9 encounter. Alec Bohm’s three-run homer coupled with Nick Maton’s RBI single gave the Phillies a resounding 4-0 lead to end the first inning.

14 months ago, Mets left-hander Nate Fisher was working at the First National Bank of Omaha in Nebraska. His job was to approve commercial loans. On Sunday, he issued a denial to Phillies hitters by pitching three scoreless innings in his major league debut.

Michael Perez, Daniel Vogelbach, and Starling Marte drew the Mets level in the top of the fourth inning. Bohm struck again with another three-run homer. In doing so, he became the first Phillies player to hit two go-ahead three-run homers in the same game. Bridges was quick to strike first.

The Mets’ Mark Canha hit two homers and contributed five runs in a stunning display. His first contribution was a game-tying three-run hit during the seventh inning. Jean Segura briefly restored the Phillies' advantage, 8-7, in their favor. Canha’s second big fly was the go-ahead in the ninth. Donovan Mitchell was in a state of euphoria at this point.

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell MARK MF CANHA MARK MF CANHA‼️‼️‼️‼️

Brandon Nimmo notched a solo homer two batters later to make it 10-8 for the Mets.

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell BRANDON MF NIMMO BRANDON MF NIMMO‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️

Nick Maton’s sac fly pulled one back, but it wouldn’t be enough. The Mets prevailed 10-9 in a thoroughly pulsating match from start to finish.

Donovan Mitchell has last laugh after incredible Mets comeback

Donovan Mitchell was not going to pass on the chance to assert his bragging rights. He even facetimed Bridges to gloat, but to no response.

Bridges was having none of it. He clarified to the world that he is not one to hide, posting a screenshot confirming that he did, indeed, pick up.

The two sides won’t be meeting again during the regular season. The Mets now have a 14-5 record against the Phillies this year. Hence, for now, it’s a landslide win for Donovan Mitchell against Mikal Bridges.

