Kobe Bryant: Which MLB team did the late Lakers legend support?

It has been three years since the tragic passing of NBA icon Kobe Bryant. One of the greatest and most insightful players to ever grace an NBA court, Kobe quickly became a legend in Los Angeles after making his debut in 1996.

Kobe was an open supporter of the Los Angeles Dodgers, often seen in the crowd at home games. In 2000, Kobe Bryant was given the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Dodgers' game against the San Diego Padres.

Kobe Bryant throwing the opening pitch in 2000 #Mamba Kobe Bryant throwing the opening pitch in 2000 #Mamba https://t.co/9mB3EnHFIS

Not only did Kobe leave a lasting legacy on the Los Angeles Lakers franchise, but he also impacted the Dodgers and its players. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw and the entire franchise were rattled when they learned of Kobe's passing on January 26, 2020.

Kershaw said:

“It’s so devastating. I got to meet him a few times and what everybody said about him, you just felt that in the room. As far as his presence and just what he meant to the city.

“Being here now, playing sports here for the last 12 years, everybody talks about Kobe. That’s the guy. You feel for everybody. You feel impacted even if you didn’t know him. To his wife and daughters, I just feel terrible."

Baseball In Pics @baseballinpix Kobe Bryant signing autographs at Dodger Stadium after throwing the first pitch, 2000. Kobe Bryant signing autographs at Dodger Stadium after throwing the first pitch, 2000. https://t.co/qewwv6HTZn

While Kobe was a Los Angeles Dodgers fan, it was not the team he grew up idolizing. It may come as a surprise that it was not his hometown side Philadelphia Phillies, but the New York Mets. Joe Bryant, Kobe's father, said that his son "loved" the Mets and that he "always wanted to be like Darryl Strawberry."

While Kobe may have been a fan of the Mets earlier in his life, his connection to the Dodgers will live on forever. Kobe was given the opportunity to read out the Dodgers' starting lineup before Game 4 of the World Series against the Boston Red Sox.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 @sportingnews Kobe, in a Manny Machado jersey, announces the Game 4 lineup. Kobe, in a Manny Machado jersey, announces the Game 4 lineup. https://t.co/nPEeolC6zd

Manny Machado and his connection to Kobe Bryant as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers

Aside from his influence in the clubhouse and the franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers legend was an inspiration for former Los Angeles Dodger Manny Machado.

The third baseman, currently with the San Diego Padres, was star-struck when he first met Kobe Bryant when he was a member of the Dodgers. Machado named one of his dogs after his idol Kobe.

Stacie Wheeler @StacieMWheeler One of Manny Machado’s dogs is named Kobe. One of Manny Machado’s dogs is named Kobe. https://t.co/U1zebArD6q

Three years after his passing, Kobe Bryant still lives in the hearts of all who knew him.

