Manny Machado: Three facts that you did not know about the Padres star

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado has been one of the best and most consistent players in the MLB over the past decade. The Florida native has been a force at the plate since making his MLB debut in 2012 with the Baltimore Orioles.

Now entering the second half of his career, Machado remains one of the most dominant players in the league. Last season with the Padres, the hard-hitting third baseman had 32 home runs and 102 RBIs, while also chipping in with nine stolen bases. He finished with a .298 batting average and an .898 OPS.

The NL MVP finalist was impressive at the plate with a .898 OPS and a 150 WRC+ in 2022.

"The #1 Third Baseman on our #Top10RightNow list is.....Manny Machado of the @Padres! The NL MVP finalist was impressive at the plate with a .898 OPS and a 150 WRC+ in 2022."

Thanks to his strong season in Southern California, Manny Machado finished second in National League MVP voting. Ultimately, he lost the award to Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals.

While his play on the field is common knowledge among baseball fans, there are a few fun facts about Manny that the average fan may not know.

#1, Manny Machado married the sister of a former MLB slugger

In November 2014, Machado married his longtime girlfriend Yainee Alonso, the sister of Yonder Alonso. Upon his retirement from the MLB, Yonder gave a shoutout to Yainee and Manny in an Instagram post.

"I do want to take this opportunity and thank my FAMILY - Mom, Papi, Sis, Manny, Pete. You guys are what made me. I love you guys! I’ll try my best to keep it short and sweet, but those who know me know I can get emotional with this stuff. I can’t thank all you guys enough," Yonder Alonso posted.

#2, Manny's "cousin" also plays in the MLB

While not officially related by blood, Machado considers Cincinnati Reds outfielder Albert Almora as his cousin. The two grew up together in Hialeah, Florida, where Manny was raised by his mother, grandfather and uncle.

Manny Machado said of his close friend in Chicago, Albert Almora Jr.: "When we're playing in his backyard growing up, we've always dreamed about playing together someday in the big leagues, put on the same big league uniform, be on the same field, win a World Series together."

"Manny Machado said of his close friend in Chicago, Albert Almora Jr.: "When we're playing in his backyard growing up, we've always dreamed about playing together someday in the big leagues, put on the same big league uniform, be on the same field, win a World Series together."

#3, Machado's dog is named after an NBA legend

While naming a pet, it is always better when there is an inspiration for the name choice. For Machado, he named his puppy after his NBA idol Kobe Bryant. Before Game 4 of the 2018 World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Machado had the opportunity to meet his idol.

One of Manny Machado's dogs is named Kobe.

"One of Manny Machado’s dogs is named Kobe," Stacie Wheeler tweeted.

Despite being a successful and wealthy superstar athlete, Manny nervously recalled the encounter.

"'Hey, Kobe's here. He's in the locker room.' I'm like, should I stop what I'm doing? Or should I go say something to my favorite athlete of all time?" Machado said. "I didn't know what to do."

