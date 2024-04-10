Kodai Senga Injury Update: Mets ace’s comeback hits snag as pitcher gets pushed to 60-day IL

Kodai Senga's comeback just hit a major snag. Previously, he was working back from injury and was expected to be in the rotation sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, that's no longer the case. The New York Mets ace has been transferred to the 60-day Injured List, which means he can't return until at least the end of next month.

Mets beat reporter Anthony DiComo tweeted:

"The Mets have transferred Kodai Senga to the 60-day IL. He's no longer eligible to return until May 27."

Kodai Senga, coming off a very promising rookie season in 2023, has not thrown a pitch yet in 2024. He has been injured since Spring Training, and it's going to essentially keep him out until at least June of this year.

The Mets pitching staff, in the meantime, has been ravaged. They haven't been all that effective, as the team has floundered to start the year, and the depth in the rotation has struggled. They signed Julio Teheran and had him make one start before designating him for assignment.

The Mets were eyeing the 2025 season as one for them to contend, with the Justin Verlander money coming off the books. With the injuries they've sustained and the struggles that have mounted amid a 4-7 start, they may need to look ahead at that season anyway.

Mets get bad news on Kodai Senga injury update

Kodai Senga's comeback hit a snag.

Senga was supposed to be the future ace. In 2023, he pitched very well and led the rotation once both Verlander and Max Scherzer were traded away. The team didn't do all that well, but Senga looked like an ace in the making.

Unfortunately, injuries have derailed his ascension. The pitcher is one of many who have come down with arm injuries, including Gerrit Cole, Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider. The epidemic of arm injuries hit Citi Field this season early.

As a result, they are without their best pitcher, and there doesn't seem to be any positive development on the horizon, as he's not expected back for at least a month and a half.

