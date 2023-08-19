New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga is trying to get fellow countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto to sign with the Amazins. He believes Yamamoto would be an excellent fit for the organization.

Yamamoto currently plays for the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball League. Over the last two seasons, he has won the Pacific League MVP and the Eiji Sawamura Award (Cy Young Award equivalent).

Yamamoto is only 25 years old and will be one of the biggest international free agents if/when he is posted by his club. Players looking to move from the NPB to MLB need nine years of service time. Those who do not have nine years of service time can be asked to be posted with a release fee.

"I have known him since he was 20 years old. He is an amazing player. I think he would be a great fit and the whole team would welcome him" said Kodai Senga.

The New York Mets already scouted Yoshinobu Yamamoto in July, with general manager Billy Eppler traveling to Japan. He has deep connections to the country, so do not be surprised if this comes to fruition.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto would revitalize the New York Mets' starting rotation alongside Kodai Senga

With their poor 2023 season, the New York Mets traded away their aces, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. Their record-setting payroll has not worked, and they have shifted their attention to the future.

The Mets will need to add some arms to the rotation in the offseason. Their current rotation consists of Carlos Carrasco, Joey Lucchesi, David Peterson, Jose Quintana, and Kodai Senga.

The Mets hold a 4.51-team ERA, which is in the league's bottom half. Teams like the struggling New York Yankees have a better ERA.

A pitcher like Yoshinobu Yamamoto would strongly help the team minimize their ERA. He has compiled an 11-5 record this season with a 1.50 ERA in 17 games started. In 123 innings of work, he has tallied 123 strikeouts.

Yamamoto is coming off a no-hitter this season in June. He is one of the most dominant arms in baseball, no matter the league. Many teams believe he will be posted following the 2023 season.

If that is the case, expect more than just the New York Mets to give the hard-throwing righty a call. He has a live arm and could change the face of a franchise.