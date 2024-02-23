Kolten Wong Free Agency: Market for veteran infielder 'picking up' after recent transactions, per insider

Amid position players getting signed in the last two weeks, Kolten Wong's free agency has picked up pace.

According to MLB Insider Jon Morosi, the signings of Tim Anderson (to the Miami Marlins on a one-year, $5 million deal) and Gio Urshela (to the Detroit Tigers on a one-year, $1.5 million deal) have led to interest from multiple teams for Wong.

Morosi also reckons Wong's stint with the Dodgers, where he posted an .853 OPS in 20 games, could help him secure a contract for the upcoming season. He has also won two Gold Glove awards.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

If Wong doesn't end up with a deal, the most likely option for him could be to sign a minor league deal. That way, he could be seen as a bench option when needed.

The 33-year-old veteran has played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB.

Kolten Wong on free agency and bounce-back stint with the Dodgers

Last year, Kolten Wong was dealt to the Mariners by the Milwaukee Brewers but was released by the Mariners after he only hit .167 in 67 games.

In August, he signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers and eventually made his way onto the 40-man roster. He hit .300 with two homers and eight RBI before heading to free agency.

"Everyone knows that I was born and raise in Hawaii, so you know, kinda after the season it was a tough one for me," Wong said. "We just lost to the House back home and we came here, it's kind of getting back to the old roots. getting back to old school training, kind of getting back to things that got me to."

"It was a tough year for me, birth of my second child in March, so I had two sons under and then trying to juggle with my wife and then whole transition going into Seattle. I really wasn't there where I wanted to be, a tough year for me so," he added.

It remains to be seen how Kolten Wong navigates the free agency and whether he lands a major league contract.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.