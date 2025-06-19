San Francisco Giants All-Star Heliot Ramos has been with the team since 2022 but wasn't privy to Buster Posey's shock move to acquire Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox. The trade deal sent Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks, James Tibbs III and Jose Bello the other way.

Ramos, on Wednesday's episode of the Hold My Ball Podcast, hosted by Jake Savicki, shared how he learned about the blockbuster trade and his teammates' reactions.

"I mean it was out of nowhere, Ramos said (from 0:43). "Harrison was supposed to start last night, right? I mean yesterday's game, and out of nowhere he just started crying. And I'm like, what's up with this, like what happened? And then I saw Hicks hugging everybody, Harrison crying, hugging everybody, and I was like, oh, like something happened here."

Seeing the commotion, Ramos asked Harrison, who said that he was traded to the Red Sox. Ramos was even more surprised when he realized that the Giants were getting Rafael Devers in return.

"I mean I love Harry, he's been in the organization for a minute. I love Hicksie, he's a great guy. But I do feel like we needed that bat and I do feel like that was the right move," Ramos said of the move.

The 2024 All-Star outfielder admitted that Alex Bregman's arrival would've affected Devers' third base role but never thought that the Red Sox would've traded him.

When Devers signed a $313.5 million contract extension with the Red Sox in 2023, many expected him to be the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future. However, things took an unexpected turn after Bregman's arrival.

Heliot Ramos shares thoughts about Willy Adames

Long before Rafael Devers, the San Francisco Giants had signed free agent Willy Adames in the offseason. The seven-year, $182 million contract the Giants gave is the largest in franchise history.

Heliot Ramos spoke highly of Adames on the Hold My Ball Podcast.

"I love the man. He's my boy," Heliot Ramos said (from 19:31). "That's my dude, bro. I love him. Yeah, the type of person that he is, his mentality, like his work ethic, like I know there's a lot going on just by, like, fans talking, just by, like, media talking and all that. But the type of player that he is and the energy that he brings every day, [it's] unmatchable."

Adames had an exceptional season last year with the Milwaukee Brewers. With a career-high home runs (32) and RBIs (112), the 29-year-old came up 10th in the NL MVP voting.

Things haven't been exceptional for Adames in his debut season with the Giants. However, Heliot Ramos believes that the shortstop is getting hot. Adames has a batting average of .207 and has hit eight homers and driven in 32 RBIs.

