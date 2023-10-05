Fans wanted a showdown between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves in the postseason, and the Phillies obliged by sweeping the Miami Marlins in the NL Wild Card Series. Citizens Bank Park erupted in a roar when a 7-1 victory for the Phillies set them up for a rematch of last year's NLDS against the Braves.

Kyle Schwarber noted that both teams are familiar with each other due to their recent history in the competition and will be up for the contest.

The 2016 World Series winner with the Chicago Cubs is expecting nothing less than a hard-fought tussle against the high-flying Braves. Atlanta was the first MLB side to secure a postseason berth this season and will be extremely tough opposition.

Schwarber told reporters:

“There are no secrets about who we are as teams. They know who we are. We know who they are. It’s going to be a dog fight. There’s no doubt about that.”

Phillies confident of repeating last year's results against the Braves

The Braves are entering the postseason as one of the favorites to go all the way and claim the World Series title. They had the best winning percentage during the regular season, along with the best run differential.

The Phillies made it to the World Series last year after defeating the Braves in the ALDS in circumstances eerily similar to this season. However, despite the Braves' historic season that has seen them break multiple records this year, Phillies players are confident of getting past the NL East winners.

Phillies catcher J. T. Realmuto told the media:

“We know what they can do, we know how good they are, but we’re definitely not intimidated by them. We feel like we line up well with them. We match up well.

"We’re going to have to play really good baseball to beat them, but we have the confidence in the guys in this clubhouse. If we go out there and play well, we’ll be right there at the end.”

Sparks are expected to fly when the two sides meet for the first game of the NLDS at Truist Park on Saturday. While the Phillies will be hoping to go all the way this season, the Braves will have revenge on their minds heading into the highly anticipated showdown.