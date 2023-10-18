If there is one certainty in the MLB postseason, it's that Kyle Schwarber can crush home runs. The Philadelphia Phillies All-Star proved yet again what can happen when an opposing pitcher throws a mistake against the power-hitting veteran.

"The @Phillies' offense was pouring it on in Game 2. Catch a replay of last night's #NLCS matchup in Philly at 2pm ET on MLB Network." - @MLBNetwork

Last night, during the Philadelphia Phillies' impressive National League Championship Series victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kyle Schwarber was up to his old tricks. Schwarber made history after clobbering two home runs en route to the Phillies' 10-0 victory, etching his name in the postseason record books.

The veteran slugger broke a tie with both Jimmy Rollins and Derek Jeter for the most leadoff home runs in the postseason after hitting the fourth of his career. While his two home runs sent the crowd at Citizens Bank Park into a frenzy last night, his homer in the bottom of the sixth inning impressed everyone, including NFL stars.

During Game 2 of the NLCS, Philadelphia Eagles stars D'Andre Swift and Terrell Edmunds were seated behind home plate. It was during the bottom of the third home run that a hot mic caught the pair of NFL stars commenting on Schwarber's at-bat.

"He looks like he's about to do damage though... BOOM! I told you, I told you, I told you!" Eagles safety Terrell Edmunds called Kyle Schwarber's home run last night, and D'Andre Swift couldn't believe it (via@BRWalkoff)" - @ClutchPoints

It was Terrell Edmunds who predicted that Schwarber was "about to do damage", with the Philadelphia Phillies slugger helping the prediction come true.

"He hit that sh*t out the park!" Edmunds shouted as he and Swift celebrated the mammoth home run off of Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly.

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will look to keep the offense hot in Game 3

It appears that the Philadelphia Phillies may be too much for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have struggled to keep the high-powered Phils lineup at bay. Thanks to the likes of the aforementioned Kyle Schwarber, as well as Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos, the Phillies are only two wins away from their second consecutive World Series appearance.

The third game of the NLCS will be held Thursday with the series shifting to Arizona. While home-field advantage could help the D-Backs steal one, it appears unlikely that the Phillies will be slowing down any time soon.