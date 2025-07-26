Kyle Schwarber shares his true feelings on what Phillies fans support means to him after record-breaking 1000th career hit

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber reached the milestone of 1,000 career hits on Friday against the New York Yankees. His two-run home run in the fifth inning not only tied the game 2-2 but also gave him his 1,000th career hit in style.Schwarber would later go on to hit another home run in the eighth inning. That was another two-run shot in right field, which gave the Phillies an 8-5 lead in the game. His two home runs on Friday marked the 33rd multi-HR game of his career and his 35th and 36th home runs of the season.After the 12-5 win against the Yankees, Schwarber spoke about the fan support at Citizens Bank Park:&quot;It's been fantastic these las t three and a half years, four years now, that the support that we get from our fans. And it means a lot to me that you attach yourselves on our team. Myself, whatever it is, that we can feel that support. And yeah, I always appreciate it.&quot;Moreover, Schwarber's 319th career home run marked the most by any player when they reached 1,000 hits. MLB journalist Sarah Langs posted:&quot;Kyle Schwarber’s 319 home runs are the most in MLB history within a player’s first 1,000 hits, surpassing Mark McGwire’s 311. Only other player at 300+ HR in first 1,000 hits: Aaron Judge, 308.&quot;Fans urge Kyle Schwarber to re-sign with PhilliesMoments after the game, Kyle Schwarber went to collect his 1,000th hit ball. He took two signed baseballs with him, but when he got there, he learned that there were three. So, he told the trio of fans that he would go back and get another signed ball.However, one fan said that they don't need the ball. Instead, they urged Schwarber to re-sign with the Phillies. That goes to show the bond shared by Schwarber with the Phillies fan base.Schwarber's four-year, $79 million contract with the Phillies is expiring at the end of the 2025 season, post which he will become a free agent. That gives the Phillies a little window to give Schwarber an extension. Schwarber seemingly wants to stay with the Phillies but will need a good deal.