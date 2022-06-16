Watch: Kyle Schwarber throws his bat in disappointment over a close strike-three call

Kyle Schwarber doesn't like bad calls. He made that clear back on April 24 after getting called out on strikes on a close pitch in the ninth inning against Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader.

The Phillies were down 0-1 with one out, and Schwarber watched an outside sinker on a full count. The home plate umpire was Angel Hernandez. The rest is history.

Pardon My Take @PardonMyTake Kyle Schwarber is done with Angel Hernandez Kyle Schwarber is done with Angel Hernandez https://t.co/mrT9SfStNa

"Kyle Schwarber is done with Angel Hernandez" - @Pardon My Take

Schwarber's meltdown made headlines all week following the call. Many analysts and fans called for umpire Angel Hernandez to be fired.

Philadelphia Phillies fans harassed Hernandez as he drove out of Citizens Bank Park after the game. That night, he was the least popular man on MLB Twitter.

Nobody faulted Schwarber for the meltdown. The slugger has been known to throw strikeout tantrums throughout his career.

During today's game against the Miami Marlins, Schwarber upheld his reputation in the fourth inning after watching a close pitch with a full count.

How Kyle Schwarber's reaction to a close strike-three call this afternoon was different from the one on April 24

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber lost his temper this afternoon after watching a close pitch for strike three.

This time, the pitch was much closer to the strike zone than it was against Josh Hader on April 24. The Philadelphia Phillies were down 0-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs and two men on base when Schwarber came up to bat. He worked himself into a 3-2 count against Marlins reliever Tommy Nance.

Throughout the entire at bat, Schwarber never swung at a single pitch. He watched the first two for balls, the third and fourth for strikes, and the fifth for another ball.

He then watched strike three sail past him — an 86 MPH curveball that pitchcom placed in the upper strike zone.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ With the tying and go-ahead runs on base, Kyle Schwarber got rung up on what he thought was ball 4 With the tying and go-ahead runs on base, Kyle Schwarber got rung up on what he thought was ball 4 https://t.co/aiGDeIa1Pd

"With the tying and go-ahead runs on base, Kyle Schwarber got rung up on what he thought was ball 4" - @Talkin' Baseball

Schwarber didn't wait for the umpire's call after the pitch landed in the catcher's glove. He turned towards first base and took a few steps, confident that he had been walked. The home plate umpire then signalled for strike three.

Schwarber threw his bat, took off his helmet and froze in disbelief. He stared off into the distance for effect. It was the third out, and he had stranded runners on second and third base.

Kyle Schwarber turned around and debated the call with the umpire. He didn't lose his temper as much as he did against Angel Hernandez on April 24, but he clearly wasn't pleased.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far