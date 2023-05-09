Kyle Schwarber Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for veteran slugger on struggling team

After a red-hot postseason, the beginning of the 2023 MLB regular season has not been so kind to Kyle Schwarber. The Philadelphia Phillies have struggled as has Schwarber with a 94 wRC+ and a -0.2 fWAR. The Phillies sit in fourth in the NL East, just a game up on the Miami Marlins.

They are the defending NL champions, but they're struggling badly. It may be time to shake things up and the veteran slugger who is struggling is a prime candidate. Plenty of teams would be interested in him, but where could he end up?

Kyle Schwarber Trade Destinations: Which teams could be interested in Phillies outfielder?

3) Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers have been very good to start the season, but they haven't had a ton of offense come from the DH spot. Kyle Schwarber would be a perfect addition to their lineup and he could make them a genuine World Series contender.

2) Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have labored to start the season largely due to an ineffective offense. Schwarber is struggling, but he's more than capable of putting up MVP-like numbers at the plate. The Mariners could benefit from him coming over and turn their fortunes around in the competitive AL West.

1) Chicago Cubs

Could a reunion be one of the Kyle Schwarber trade destinations?

The Chicago Cubs have not gotten a lot of value out of their DH spot. They're surprisingly competitive and might be good enough to take a swing on Schwarber. He's a former Cub that the fans would love to see return home, so this move could be perfect for all parties involved.

