Kyle Tucker reacts to earning spot between Aaron Judge and Juan Soto in MLB's right fielder rankings

The Houston Astros traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for infielder Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and third-baseman Cam Smith last month. Tucker has a .274/.353/.516 batting slash line with 125 home runs and 94 stolen bases in five seasons of his career.

He was placed second in the MLB Network's right fielder ranking, trailing New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge, while just a spot behind is the MLB's record-breaking signee Juan Soto of the New York Mets.

Tucker shared the post on his Instagram story on Thursday, reacting to it with a starry eyes GIF at the bottom of his IG story.

Kyle Tucker is happy with right fielder rankings, as he's placed with Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. Source - Instagram/@samtuck30

In 2024, Tucker couldn't show his best potential last season, as he suffered a shin fracture from a foul ball, which lost him a significant time.

Kyle Tucker offers huge advantage to the Chicago Cubs manager, per MLB analyst

Kyle Tucker's trade was deemed beneficial for the Chicago Cubs since he was a potential contender for the AL MVP award had he played the whole season.

In 78 games, Tucker managed to hit 23 home runs and averaged .289. Former MLB star Cliff Floyd talked about the advantage the outfielder provides to the Cubs manager Craig Counsell.

"He's a game changer," Floyd said on MLB Network. "And I think the one thing you wonder about is the shin and how he bounces back. Does he get back to stealing bases and doing the things we see him do right here? He gets great jumps on balls."

Floyd believes that Tucker can play anywhere in the lineup.

"His slugging is just so much for a guy like Craig Counsell to insert him anywhere in the lineup," Floyd added. "He'll be a run producer, or he can be at the top of the order and be anything you need him to be in that lineup."

If Tucker carries forward the momentum of the last season, and avoids injuries, he'll help his case in the upcoming free agency after the 2025 season.

