LA Angels sign ex-White Sox, Red Sox 3B for $5,000,000, per MLB insider

It's been a productive offseason for the Los Angeles Angels. The Halos have been one of the most active teams on the open market as they look to improve the roster around Mike Trout ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The team was at it again on Thursday. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Los Angeles Angels agreed to terms on a one-year, $5,000,000 deal with infielder Yoan Moncada. One of the top names remaining on the free agent market, Moncada could be an intriguing bounceback candidate for the retooled Los Angeles roster.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Once one of the top prospects in Major League Baseball, Yoan Moncada has largely struggled to live up to the hype surrounding him coming into the league. Last season, the veteran infielder was limited to only 12 games with the Chicago White Sox as an adductor strain kept him out of the lineup for the majority of the season.

That being said, Moncada has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his MLB career, with his best year coming back in 2019 with the Chicago White Sox. The native of Cienfuegos, Cuba posted a career-best .315 batting average with 25 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. While he may not be able to reach those heights again, he is an intriguing low-risk, high-reward signing for the Angels.

Expand Tweet

Moncada originally joined the Boston Red Sox in 2015 after signing a massive deal, however he was traded the following year to the Chicago White Sox in a five-player deal that brought Chris Sale to Boston. It will be interesting to see if Yoan Moncada can remain healthy and contribute to the Los Angeles Angels in 2025 as the infielder has only played 100 or more games in 4 of his 9 MLB seasons.

Yoan Moncada is the latest notable addition to the retooled Los Angeles Angels roster this offseason

Things have not exactly gone according to plan for Los Angeles during Mike Trout's tenure with the club as the future Hall of Famer has only appeared in 3 playoff games throughout his 14 years in the Majors. That being said, the front office has done an admirable job bringing in a solid veteran core this offseason.

Expand Tweet

Aside from Yoan Moncada, Los Angeles has signed Yusei Kikuchi, Travis d'Arnaud, Kyle Hendricks, Kevin Newman, and Tim Anderson, while also trading for the likes of Jorge Soler and Scott Kingery. It remains to be seen how well the Angels will perform in 2025, however, fans can not say that they sat around idly this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback