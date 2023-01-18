Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani doesn't yet rate himself as highly as other Japanese stars like Ichiro, Hideki Matsui, and Hideo Nomo.

One of the game's best at the moment, and surely one of the more humble guys around, Ohtani's popularity in the league and America is on a steep rise. It's also not surprising that he's being compared to other Japanese ballplayers considering the level he keeps churning out on the field.

On Ben Verlander's FOX special, "Searching for Shohei," the Japanese responded to those comparisons, and this is what he had to say:

"Well, they are people who I really respect, and people whom I look up to as a player. I watched them on TV when I was little, wanting to become a player like them. They are players whom I emulate and still aim to become. So honestly, it feels weird to hear that I’m being considered among them. I still don’t feel I’m among them yet," Ohtani said.

“Shohei Ohtani sits down for exclusive interview with @FOXSports' @BenVerlander airing Tuesday, Oct. 18 on FS1” - FOX Sports PR, Twitter

A remarkably down-to-earth human being, no wonder Ohtani is extremely popular in the league.

While Ohtani fever continues to sweep the league, his on-field numbers are ones to watch out for too.

Last year, the all-rounder became the first player in the modern era to qualify for both the hitting and pitching leaderboards in one season. He reached the limits of 3.1 plate appearances and one inning pitched per game with 586 at-bats against 166 innings pitched.

MLB @MLB Shohei Ohtani has 34 HR, 94 RBI and 11 stolen bases this season. He also does stuff like this. Shohei Ohtani has 34 HR, 94 RBI and 11 stolen bases this season. He also does stuff like this. https://t.co/AOARhsk2xn

"Shohei Ohtani has 34 HR, 94 RBI and 11 stolen bases this season. He also does stuff like this." - MLB, Twitter

One can only wonder how much further Ohtani can go with the undeniable talent he has at his disposal.

Shohei Ohtani's free agency looms as he enters his final season with the Angels

With Shohei Ohtani's free agency looming in the air, and a possible transfer on its way, it doesn't look very good for the Los Angeles Angels at this point.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



shares his insight on Angels free agency next year, and Ohtani's future in Anaheim. Shohei Ohtani has one year left of arbitration. @Ken_Rosenthal shares his insight on Angels free agency next year, and Ohtani's future in Anaheim. Shohei Ohtani has one year left of arbitration.@Ken_Rosenthal shares his insight on Angels free agency next year, and Ohtani's future in Anaheim. https://t.co/zpjynXK3pZ

"Shohei Ohtani has one year left of arbitration. @Ken_Rosenthal shares his insight on Angels free agency next year, and Ohtani's future in Anaheim." - FOX Sports: MLB, Twitter

With his satiating desire to win looking unlikely at the Angels for the foreseeable future, he could very well be on his way out.

So, does the superstar even want to sign a long-term commitment to the Angels? If he doesn't, then where will he go? Possibly one of the most debated topics in MLB at the moment.

