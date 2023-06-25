In addition to his remarkable achievements in Major League Baseball (MLB), Mookie Betts, the talented outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has an interesting passion off the field.

According to his wife Brianna, who accompanied him to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) gala, Mookie Betts has a deep affinity for showers and considers them a form of relaxation and rejuvenation:

"He will spend two hours in the shower. If he is in shower, don't bother him.''

According to Brianna, Mookie Betts can often spend up to two hours indulging in this personal sanctuary. During his shower time, he cherishes solitude and prefers not to be disturbed.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers #LADFgala Surprising facts about the guys? The wives and girlfriends did not hold back. Surprising facts about the guys? The wives and girlfriends did not hold back. 😂 #LADFgala https://t.co/TCgR0HfUSw

For Mookie, the shower serves as a precious opportunity to unwind and recharge away from the demands of his professional career. It provides him with a sense of tranquility, allowing him to center himself and find inner peace amidst a busy and fast-paced lifestyle.

In addition to his love for the shower, Mookie also shares another interest with his fellow Dodgers teammate, Yency Almonte.

The two athletes bond over their shared passion for video games, particularly the popular Video game Apex Legends.

Gaming provides them with an enjoyable recreational outlet and a chance to connect outside of the baseball field. Yency always appreciates Mookie's gaming skills, saying he is best at everything.

Mookie Betts and his wife Brianna's relationship highlights

Mookie Betts and the love he shares with his wife, Brianna Hammonds.

After a remarkable 15-year journey together, the couple exchanged vows on December 2, 2021, in a beautiful ceremony in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

The wedding was attended by Betts' supportive Dodgers teammates, including Justin Turner, Chris Taylor, Joe Kelly, Kenley Jansen, and manager Dave Roberts.

Despite the public nature of their relationship, Hammonds prefers to maintain a low profile, keeping details about her personal life and occupation private. However, she is frequently seen in the stands, cheering for Betts during his baseball games and bowling tournaments, offering her unwavering support.

Betts and Hammonds welcomed their first child, daughter Kynlee, in November 2018, further cementing their bond and expanding their family. In a delightful announcement on December 8, 2022, they revealed that they were expecting their second child, referring to it as the "final round" of their parenthood journey.

Their relationship traces back to their middle school days when Hammonds' late best friend expressed admiration for the future baseball star. Playing the role of a matchmaker, Hammonds approached Betts on her friend's behalf, but he initially declined. However, destiny had other plans, and Betts eventually asked Hammonds out, and their connection blossomed.

Reflecting on their journey, Betts expressed his conviction that Hammonds was "The One" when he witnessed her unconditional love for their daughter. Their shared commitment and love for their growing family serve as a testament to the depth of their relationship.

