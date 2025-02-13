Lance Lynn's wife Dymin sends touching message to stepdaughter Lia on her birthday

Free agent hurler Lance Lynn’s wife Dymin sent a heartfelt message to her stepdaughter Lia to mark her birthday.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Lance Lynn’s wife commemorated the occasion by sending a touching tribute to Lia on her special day.

“Happpppy birthday Meewaa! You’re not a little girl anymore but you are funny, smart, loving, kind, talented and wayyy more mature than me. We love you!” Dymin wrote in the caption

The message underscores that Lance Lynn’s daughter Lia is entering her teenage years, marking the beginning of a new stage.

The Lynn family will be looking forward to many years to come as Lia grows into her chosen role in life. In the meantime, the family has taken the opportunity to commemorate such a special event.

Lance Lynn is a dedicated family man

Lance Lynn is well known for his career as a baseball pitcher. He’s played for several organizations, including the New York Yankees, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago White Sox and the LA Dodgers.

His unique pitching abilities have made him a sought-after pitcher over the years. But beyond his pitching prowess, Lynn is also a dedicated family man. He married Dymin Hayes in January 2020.

The Mississippi native was married once before. In November 2010, Lynn married former softball player Lauren Grill. Grill and Lynn attended the University of Mississippi. The couple divorced, having one daughter, Lia, from that relationship.

Since marrying Dymin, the couple has expanded the family, having three children of their own. The family resides in Marion, Illinois as Lynn pitched for the Cardinals and the White Sox.

The couple have also been healthy lifestyle advocates. Lynn, who has struggled with weight issues throughout his MLB career, has embraced healthy eating habits to keep his weight manageable.

The veteran righthander's offseason training regimen has also complemented the family’s healthy lifestyle choices. Lynn reportedly dropped unhealthy eating choices such as pizza and beer for more sensible ones like water and vodka.

While Lynn remains unsigned this offseason, the 37-year-old seems focused on making the most of his time with his family. It remains to be seen which, if any, teams could use Lynn's help. With spring training starting, teams needing veteran arms could look at Lynn.

