"What did Drake do?" - Lance Lynn's wife Dymin reacts to Stephen A. Smith's take on Serena Williams' Super Bowl cameo

Lance Lynn and his wife, Dymin, known for their outspoken social media presence, launched the "Dymin In the Rough" podcast during the offseason.

On Tuesday, Dymin shared an Instagram story reacting to Stephen A. Smith's criticism of Serena Williams' Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance, where Kendrick Lamar seemingly targeted Drake.

Smith expressed his dissatisfaction with Williams' appearance.

"If I'm married and my wife is going to troll her ex, go back to his *ss. Because clearly you don't belong with me," Smith said on Monday's episode of First Take.

Lynn believes there is much more to the story. She wrote:

"I think the real question is what did Drake do to these people?"

Lynn and Dymin often discuss topics that are outside of the baseball world. With a large portion of the world focusing on Super Bowl LIX, Lynn's wife had to give her opinion on what she saw.

Lance Lynn's wife Dymin gives thoughts on Bianca Censori's Grammy appearance

On Friday's episode of the "Dymin in the Rough" podcast, Lance Lynn's wife gave her thoughts on Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori's appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

"For anyone who doesn't know, she was naked," Dymin said. "That was the cringiest thing that I've ever seen in my whole entire life."

She added:

"If you Google it, I'm also sorry for that. I'm also very sorry for her nip**es because it's just not comfortable. I'm all for like free the nip**e. ... That was cringy."

Bianca Censoris showed up to the red carpet wearing a jacket but ultimately took that layer off.

