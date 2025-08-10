  • home icon
  Lance Lynn's wife Dymin turns heads in multi-colored bikini at friend's bachelorette party

Lance Lynn's wife Dymin turns heads in multi-colored bikini at friend's bachelorette party

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 10, 2025 22:41 GMT
Lance Lynn with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@dymin)
Lance Lynn with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@dymin)

Former St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn is now enjoying life away from baseball after spending 13 seasons in the big leagues.

His wife, Dymin, is also enjoying the summer to the fullest. She turned heads sporting a multi-colored bikini at a friend's bachelorette party on Sunday. She later shared a series of snaps from the celebration on Instagram.

"✨Our last Hoe down✨Sending @courtneybell9 into matrimony with a bang! Just know there is a lot I can’t post 😂" Dymin Lynn posted
According to sources, Lance and Dymin first met each other in 2017, after Dymin's mom played cupid. The pair dated for about three years before tying the knot in January of 2020, at Grayston Quarry in Tennessee.

The couple has three children together: daughters named Lively and Rumer, and a son named Judge. Lance Lynn also has another child, a daughter named Mia, from his marriage to ex-wife Lauren Grill.

Dymin Lynn also runs a podcast, known as "Dymin in the Rough", which documents the ins and outs of not only an MLB player's daily life, but also that of their families.

Lance Lynn announced his retirement from MLB via his wife Dymin's podcast

Lance Lynn entered free agency in the winter, following the 2024 season with the St. Louis Cardinals, finishing with a 7-4 record, 3.84 ERA and 109 total strikeouts.

Many anticipated the veteran to get plenty of offers, as he had proven his worth through his performance last season.

However, things did not pan out that way. After failing to receive a satisfactory offer as the regular season began, Lynn ended up deciding to retire from the sport altogether. He announced his decision via his wife, Dymin's, podcast, "Dymin in the Rough", on April 1.

"Baseball season is upon us, and I'm right here on the couch, and that is where I'm going to stay. I'm officially retiring from baseball, right here, right now. For major league baseball, I am done." Lynn said

In the time he spent in the big leagues, Lynn earned two All-Star selections (2012, 2021) and won baseball's biggest prize, the World Series, once in 2011.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

