Lance Lynn's wife Dymin turns heads in multi-colored bikini at friend's bachelorette party

Former St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn is now enjoying life away from baseball after spending 13 seasons in the big leagues.His wife, Dymin, is also enjoying the summer to the fullest. She turned heads sporting a multi-colored bikini at a friend's bachelorette party on Sunday. She later shared a series of snaps from the celebration on Instagram.&quot;✨Our last Hoe down✨Sending @courtneybell9 into matrimony with a bang! Just know there is a lot I can’t post 😂&quot; Dymin Lynn posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to sources, Lance and Dymin first met each other in 2017, after Dymin's mom played cupid. The pair dated for about three years before tying the knot in January of 2020, at Grayston Quarry in Tennessee.The couple has three children together: daughters named Lively and Rumer, and a son named Judge. Lance Lynn also has another child, a daughter named Mia, from his marriage to ex-wife Lauren Grill.Dymin Lynn also runs a podcast, known as &quot;Dymin in the Rough&quot;, which documents the ins and outs of not only an MLB player's daily life, but also that of their families.Lance Lynn announced his retirement from MLB via his wife Dymin's podcastLance Lynn entered free agency in the winter, following the 2024 season with the St. Louis Cardinals, finishing with a 7-4 record, 3.84 ERA and 109 total strikeouts. Many anticipated the veteran to get plenty of offers, as he had proven his worth through his performance last season.However, things did not pan out that way. After failing to receive a satisfactory offer as the regular season began, Lynn ended up deciding to retire from the sport altogether. He announced his decision via his wife, Dymin's, podcast, &quot;Dymin in the Rough&quot;, on April 1.&quot;Baseball season is upon us, and I'm right here on the couch, and that is where I'm going to stay. I'm officially retiring from baseball, right here, right now. For major league baseball, I am done.&quot; Lynn said View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the time he spent in the big leagues, Lynn earned two All-Star selections (2012, 2021) and won baseball's biggest prize, the World Series, once in 2011.