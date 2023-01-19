Lars Nootbaar: Everything you need to know about Team Japan's outfielder in the 2023 WBC

In a surprising move, Team Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama announced that St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar has been selected to the World Baseball Classic roster. The young and coming outfielder has seen his role with the Cardinals expand, playing 108 games with the club.

Nootbaar is set to become the first player who is not a Japanese citizen to play for the Samurai Japan National Team. While Lars is an American, thanks to the Japanese heritage of his mother Kumi Enokida, Nootbaar is eligible to play for Team Japan. He also has a Dutch, German and English background thanks to his father Charlie Nootbaar.

"Its a huge honor. To be able to represent Japan is unbelievable. To be able to represent half of where I come from too, its a huge honor and I'm very thankful.”



"Lars Nootbaar on what it means to be able to play for Samurai Japan in the WBC. "Its a huge honor. To be able to represent Japan is unbelievable. To be able to represent half of where I come from too, its a huge honor and I'm very thankful.” (Interview w/@dgoold)" - Shaun Spradling

Hideki Kuriyama, the Samurai Japan skipper, is a fan of Nootbaar’s speed, hitting, and power, believing his abilities will benefit Team Japan during the World Baseball Classic.

“He is a well-balanced player on a robust growth path,” the manager said.

Lars Nootbaar will join a star-studded Japanese team headlined by two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. Aside from Ohtani and Nootbaar, there are several Japanese MLB players on the roster, including Yu Darvish, Kodai Senga and Seiya Suzuki.

Nootbaar, who was born in El Segundo, California, attended El Segundo High School where he excelled in both baseball and football. During his high school career, Lars was named the league's MVP three times, as well as being named a two-time football MVP as his high school quarterback.

Noot has shown off his arm in the outfield several times this season. Maybe his high school football days have something to do with it? He was a star QB back in the day. @KMOV Coming up in our Sports Sunday show, around 10:45, I chat with Lars Nootbaar.Noot has shown off his arm in the outfield several times this season. Maybe his high school football days have something to do with it? He was a star QB back in the day. #STLCards Coming up in our Sports Sunday show, around 10:45, I chat with Lars Nootbaar.Noot has shown off his arm in the outfield several times this season. Maybe his high school football days have something to do with it? He was a star QB back in the day. #STLCards @KMOV https://t.co/LUJhq92gH0

Nootbaar was drafted by the St. Lous Cardinals in the eighth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Southern California. After three years with the club, Nootbaar made his MLB debut in 2021, playing 58 games with the Cardinals, hitting five home runs and 15 RBIs with a .239 batting average.

A look at Lars Nootbaar's 2022 season with the St. Louis Cardinals

Nootbaar enjoyed a solid sophomore season with St. Louis, nearly doubling the of games played as the previous season. The 24-year-old saw a boost in his playing time following the trade of Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees for pitcher Jordan Montgomery. He finished the season with a .229 batting average with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs.

