Latin America vs Mexico Little League Baseball World Series 2023: Venue, Start time, TV and streaming details

On Tuesday afternoon, the Little League Baseball World Series destinies for the representatives from Latin America and Mexico will be decided. The pivotal matchup will see the winner move on in the elimination bracket of the international side of the tournament, with the loser going home.

For those who are unable with the rules of the Little League Baseball World Series, the tournament functions as a double-elimination. The teams representing Mexico and Latin America have both lost one game each, which adds to the drama of Tuesday's action.

The showdown will open Tuesday's action and is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET at Volunteer Stadium. All of the remaining games will be held at the Little League International Complex. Both the Lamade & Volunteer Stadiums are located at 617 E. Mountain Ave., South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

A closer look at the teams from Latin America and Mexico heading into the pivotal Little League Baseball World Series matchup

The Latin America Region is represented by the San Francisco Little League squad from Maracaibo, Venezuela. The team has been matched up after falling 2-1 to the team from the Caribbean on Monday, forcing a matchup with Mexico in the elimination bracket. Prior to their loss, the San Francisco Little League team was undefeated, qualifying for the tournament with a 6-0 record.

While Latin America is entering Tuesday's matchup after a loss, Mexico will come into the game after a massive 10-1 victory over Canada on Sunday. The Mexico Region is represented by the Municipal de Tijuana Little League team from Tijuana, Mexico. They had a 7-1 record entering the tournament, before losing 6-1 to Japan in their opening match.

"Joey Meneses convivió y obsequió recuerdos al equipo representante de México en @LittleLeague" - @cuartobatmx

Washington Nationals slugger Joey Meneses was seen gifting each member of the Mexican squad with a hat from the club. While the Little League Baseball World Series is a highlight, this meeting may have topped it for the young athletes.

How to watch Tuesday's game between Latin America and Mexico

As has been the case with all games during the Little League Baseball World Series, Tuesday's match will be broadcast live on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET. For those unable to tune in to ESPN, the streaming service Fubo offers a free trial and will also be airing the action.

