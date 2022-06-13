LeBron James hypes up Ronald Acuna Jr. on Twitter after the Atlanta Braves slugger imitates Lakers superstar in the dugout

Since his return from injury earlier this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. has been turning heads, this time, garnering recognition from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. This came following a home run from the Atlanta Braves slugger that was celebrated by recreating the legendary NBA player's signature tradition.

The powder toss has become an iconic part of Lebron James' pre-game rituals, and Ronald Acuna Jr. is not the first player to pay homage, but he certainly did it well and earned the right.

Video of the celebration was posted to Twitter by Sports Illustrated.

"Ronald Acuña Jr.’s home run celebration would make @KingJames proud" - Sports Illustrated

It did not take long for the NBA legend to voice his approval, which he did via his personal Twitter account.

"Ayyeeee!! Man I love this kid!" - LeBron James

Ronald Acuna Jr. was very appreciative of the shout-out from the one and only LeBron James, which he expressed in this video uploaded to YouTube by Bally Sports.

Seeing athletes across sports show mutual respect for each other is always great to see.

LeBron James recognized the greatness of Ronald Acuna Jr.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves are the defending World Series champions, but after playing 60 games, they find themselves 5.5 games back from the division lead, which is currently held by the New York Mets. This was a much wider margin just a few weeks ago, but with the return of their MVP to the lineup, they have been catching up to their division rivals.

Since his return, Ronald Acuna Jr. has been one of the top players in the MLB with a stellar .316 batting average and six home runs in just 31 games, he is proving that he can be the leader the Atlanta Braves need after losing Freddie Freeman in free agency.

This recent play from the young superstar shows that he has not lost any of his signature speed with this remarkable showcase running the bases, posted to Twitter by Mark Bowman.

Mark Bowman @mlbbowman Acuña scored from first on a one-out single that traveled 194 ft. Incredible Acuña scored from first on a one-out single that traveled 194 ft. Incredible https://t.co/NtCOorXtDL

"Acuña scored from first on a one-out single that traveled 194 ft. Incredible" - Mark Bowman

Ronald Acuna Jr. has led his team on the field by example, bringing MVP-caliber play day in and day out, giving them a chance to complete the improbable and repeat as World Series champions in 2022. This recognition from LeBron James could go a long way in motivating the Atlanta Braves superstar to new heights.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far