“Lefty-on-lefty violence…Don’t let Rizzo get hot again,” “ORIOLES KILLER ANTHONY RIZZO” - New York Yankees fans can’t get enough of Anthony Rizzo as he crushes homer in first inning against Baltimore Orioles

Anthony Rizzo, the New York Yankees first baseman with 10 home runs in 2022, reminded us why he's worth the big bucks on Tuesday night. In the bottom of the first inning with two outs against the Baltimore Orioles, Rizzo stepped up to the plate. He let the count slip to 1-2 before tempting Brad Zimmerman to throw an off-speed pitch inside. Rizzo ate it up and drilled it to deep right field.

Nobody in the park had a doubt it was gone. Twitter users watching from home even knew it. Here were their best reactions to the moment.

This Twitter user blessed us with a video replay of the home run. It was a thing of beauty.

"The Rizz @ARizzo44 @BombersBeat" - @Bronx Bombers Beat

This New York Yankees fan said Rizzo is an "Orioles killer." He's coming alive this week.

"ORIOLES KILLER RIZZO" - @Joe

Don't forget that Rizzo, a left-handed hitter, crushed that home run off Zimmerman, a left-handed pitcher. As this user put it, Rizzo committed "lefty-on-lefty violence."

"Lefty-on-lefty violence Don’t let Rizzo get hot again #RepBx" - @John Napolitano

This New York Yankees fan brought up some statistics. Rizzo is slugging .654 at home this season. Those are video-game numbers.

"Rizzo: 8 of his 11 HR this season have come at home. He is now slugging 654 at home (and .380 on the road)." - @Katie Sharp

"Rizzo: 8 of his 11 HR this season have come at home. He is now slugging 654 at home (and .380 on the road)." - @Katie Sharp

This user shared a statcast depiction of Rizzo's home run tonight. "No doubt about that one," they said, "That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks."

Would it dong? @would_it_dong

#RepBX



Home Run



Exit velo: 103.5 mph

Launch angle: 34 deg

Proj. distance: 384 ft



No doubt about that one

That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks



BAL (0) @ NYY (1)

"Anthony Rizzo vs Bruce Zimmermann #RepBX Home Run Exit velo: 103.5 mph Launch angle: 34 deg Proj. distance: 384 ft No doubt about that one That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks BAL (0) @ NYY (1)" - @Would it Dong?

"Anthony Rizzo vs Bruce Zimmermann #RepBX Home Run Exit velo: 103.5 mph Launch angle: 34 deg Proj. distance: 384 ft No doubt about that one That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks BAL (0) @ NYY (1)" - @Would it Dong?

Freddie Freeman is one of the league's biggest stars, but Rizzo has eight more home runs than him this year. That's a big statistic.

RFERG26 #StarlightStan 🐶📊🥵 @Rferg26 Anthony Rizzo HR count : 11



Freddie Freeman HR count : 3



"Anthony Rizzo HR count : 11 Freddie Freeman HR count : 3 Cashman folks" - @RFERG26 #StarlightStan

"Anthony Rizzo HR count : 11 Freddie Freeman HR count : 3 Cashman folks" - @RFERG26 #StarlightStan

Rizzo looked pretty good on the Chicago Cubs, but he looks like a new version of himself on the Yankees this season.

"It took Anthony rizzo a couple years and 3 organizations to figure it out" - @Sam Eichel

"It took Anthony rizzo a couple years and 3 organizations to figure it out" - @Sam Eichel

Rizzo's home run tonight was his 262nd in his career. That's better than Carlos Santana, a highly-respected slugger who's now nearing retirement. Rizzo is in good company.

"Rizzo hit his 262nd career HR, passing Carlos Santana and moves into a tie with Danny Tartabull for 215th on the All Time HR list" - @Rob

"Rizzo hit his 262nd career HR, passing Carlos Santana and moves into a tie with Danny Tartabull for 215th on the All Time HR list" - @Rob

With 11 home runs before June, Rizzo deserves your attention, if he didn't have it already.

