Lenny Dykstra controversially blamed the vaccines for the recent collapse of Damar Hamlin in the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dykstra is a 59-year-old former baseball player. He used to play for the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies. He retired in 1986 and was known for his bad-boy image in the MLB. Dykstra was among the many who commented on the recent horrific incident that occurred during the game.
"Ohhhhhhh, in that case, given that it was a pretty ordinary hit (and he was the one making, not receiving, the hit), the NFL is inherently way too dangerous and must be ended" Lenny Dykstra replied to a tweet that was defending vaccinations.
During a recent game, NFL player Damar Hamlin from the Buffalo Bills collapsed after making a heavy tackle on Tee Higgins of the Bengal Tigers. He is currently in critical condition and is being treated at the UC Medical Center.
Many anti-vaxxers have used this situation to push the agenda that vaccines are the cause. Lenny Dykstra was one of them. He replied to one of the tweets defending vaccinations with his own remarks. Dykstra claimed that the tackle was not very hard and that the cause of Hamlin's collapse had to be vaccines.
However, many took offense to Lenny's tweet and were not happy with the comments Dykstra was making when such a terrible incident occurred.
Lenny Dykstra had just as many supporters as he had haters, and many of his supporters came to his defense in this altercation.
The statements made by Lenny Dykstra garnered a lot of attention. Many took his side in this debate, and many opposed him. But one thing that everyone, whether a fan or not, is arduously doing is praying for the speedy recovery of Damar Hamlin.
Lenny Dykstra tries to start a Twitter feud with sports commentator Keith Olbermann
Keith Olbermann commented in reply to Dykstra's claim that vaccination was the cause of Damar Hamlin's collapse. Olbermann expressed the stupidity in Dykstra's words and related it to how immature he was back in his youth, claiming he hasn't changed since.
"Yes Lenny Dykstra is still as stupid today as he was in 1985." tweeted Keith Olbermann in reply to Dykstra's Damar Hamnil vaccination claim.
Dykstra then commented back that he doesn't care if Olbermann finds him stupid for pointing out something that was obvious.
"Should I be concerned that Keith Olbermann thinks I’m stupid for pointing out the obvious regarding Damar Hill?" Dykstra commented back to Olbermann.
The entire exchange ended with Dykstra's tweet, as Keith Olbermann didn't rise to the bait. Olbermann has still not replied to the tweet, but many have come to his support, just as many have come to Lenny's support as well.