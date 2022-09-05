"Let me have your eyes, I'll give you my bat" - Mookie Betts and Juan Soto share a light-hearted moment in the middle of a rivalry game

Fellow All-Stars Mookie Betts and Juan Soto play for two of the bitterest teams in baseball, the Dodgers and the Padres. The two, however, proved that baseball doesn't always have to be emotionally fueled and toxic.

In the midst of a high-intensity game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, the two stars found time to joke around in between innings.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



"Let me have your eyes, I'll give you my bat."



@MLB



This mic'd up moment between Mookie Betts and Juan Soto 🤝"Let me have your eyes, I'll give you my bat." This mic'd up moment between Mookie Betts and Juan Soto 🤝"Let me have your eyes, I'll give you my bat."🎥 @MLBhttps://t.co/0wZs6hmvNJ

"This mic'd up moment between Mookie Betts and Juan Soto 🤝 "Let me have your eyes, I'll give you my bat." 🎥 @MLB" - @ The Athletic

The two cracked jokes at each other. Betts asked Soto if he could use his eyes in exchange for his bat. Soto, on the other hand, asked Betts to teach him how to hit. The two outfielders are surely generational talents in their own right. Though Betts is having a better season than Soto, it can't be denied that the latter's talent and potential is massive.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Juan Soto robbed a Mookie Betts home run. Kinda Juan Soto robbed a Mookie Betts home run. Kinda https://t.co/OVNohWYGdE

"Juan Soto robbed a Mookie Betts home run. Kinda" - @ Talkin' Baseball

In the bottom of the sixth inning and with the score at 5-1 in favor of the Dodgers, Juan Soto almost robbed Mookie Betts of a home run. Soto lost the handle of the ball, however, as Betts settled for his second double of the game.

Mookie Betts' Dodgers dominates Juan Soto's Padres

Mookie and the Dodgers busted the lead in the National League West even further. Los Angeles is now 19 games ahead of San Diego in the standings and currently possesses the best record in baseball.

It was a consolidated effort from the entire pitching rotation of the Dodgers. With their starters on the shelf due to long-term injuries, skipper Dave Roberts fielded eight pitchers against the Padres. They gave up just two earned runs in the entire contest and continue as one of the best bullpens in the league.

The Padres, on the other hand, were in shambles after Chad Clevinger issued five runs in just 3 1/3 innings of work. Adrian Morejon didn't help the cause when he gave up four runs of his own.

The All-Stars Betts and Soto finished the game with two hits each and an RBI for the former.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy