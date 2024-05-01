"Let's go babe" - Olivia Dunne cheers on boyfriend Paul Skenes receiving accolades at LSU award night

Two of the most famed LSU Tigers athletes, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne, were present at the LSU Award Night as the best collegiate athletes over the years received various accolades on Tuesday.

The recipients were many, but none like the Pirates No. 1 prospect, who has been striking out hitters for fun in the minor leagues with the Indianapolis Indians.

Olivia Dunne took to Snapchat to share stories celebrating her boyfriend Paul Skenes being honored at the LSU Awards night, as the stories were captioned:

"Let's go babe"

"Winner winner chicken dinner"

Take a look at the snapshots from Livvy Dunne's stories here:

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's story on Snapchat

The pure gas thrower propelled the LSU Tigers to their seventh NCAA title in baseball collegiate history in 2023. He led the charts in ERA, innings pitched, and strikeouts made among all the college players in America, which saw him get selected as the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates and also receive a record-breaking signing bonus of $9.2 million.

While Dunne herself won her maiden NCAA championship title with the LSU Tigers on April 20, 2024, her boyfriend Skenes has been impressing with his pitching arsenal in the minor leagues, playing for the the Indianapolis Indians, the triple-A affiliates of the Pirates.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes reunited after a busy few weeks to go sightseeing in Nebraska

After winning the NCAA title with LSU, Olivia Dunne finally got some time off her busy schedule and went sightseeing with boyfriend Paul Skenes. The duo set out to explore some places in Omaha, Nebraska, and even shared a romantic dinner date there.

The power couple is one of the most famous duos in the circle of collegiate athletes, as Livvy commands the highest NIL sponsorship deals in the NCAA, while Paul Skenes received the highest signing bonus in Big League history.

Skenes is eagerly waiting to play in the MLB, which might not be that far off since there are signs that suggest that Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton might be close to giving their top prospect a spot on their 40-man roster soon.

