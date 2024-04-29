In Photos: Olivia Dunne takes sightseeing break in Omaha with boyfriend Paul Skenes

LSU Tigers title-winning gymnast Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend Paul Skenes took a much-needed break from their busy schedule to go sightseeing in Omaha, Nebraska. Livvy Dunne won her maiden NCAA title with the Tigers on April 20, completing an amazing collegiate career as an athlete at LSU.

Paul Skenes has been impressive in all his outings in the minor leagues for the Indianapolis Indians this season as he strives to get the nod in the big league.

While the duo were busy in their respective sporting fields, they found some time to go sightseeing in Omaha and enjoy each other's company after being apart and playing for their respective teams in different competitions.

Take a look at the images from Dunne and Skenes' sight-seeing trip here:

Screenshot from Olivia Dunne's story on Snapchat

In the images, both Olivia and Paul can be observed venturing into various tourist spots in Omaha, while Livvy shared multiple snapshots of the Charles Schwab Field, which is the official home of the NCAA Men's College World Series. This was the same place where Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, won his maiden NCAA championship title with the LSU Tigers in 2023.

Screenshot from Olivia Dunne's story on Snapchat

While the duo had a busy schedule in 2024, they are finding some time together after Livvy Dunne won the NCAA title about a week ago in Fort Worth, Texas. Skenes, on the other hand, has become the No. 1 prospect for MLB Pipeline and could feature in a big league game for the Pittsburgh Pirates organization soon.

Olivia Dunne shared a romantic dinner date experience with boyfriend Paul Skenes in Omaha

After spending some time away from each other, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne finally found some precious time to spend in each other's company as they toured the city of Omaha, Nebraska. Livvy earlier shared snapshots from her dinner date with Paul as the duo went to the Twisted Fork in Omaha, NE.

Take a look at the images from Olivia's story on Snapchat here.

While Livvy is yet to announce her future intentions as she still has an option for a one-year extension as a college athlete should she choose to exercise it, Skenes would be knocking at the Pirates' manager Derek Shelton's door to give him a well-earned big league debut with Pittsburgh in the coming months.

