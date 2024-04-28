In Photos: Olivia Dunne enjoys romantic dinner date with long-distance boyfriend Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have had very busy schedules in 2024, and with Dunne at LSU and Skenes playing in Indiana, seeing each other has been a challenge.

With LSU winning the national championship in gymnastics, Dunne has a bit more free time, and, on Saturday, she shared some photos of her with Skenes. The pair went for a romantic dinner date, as shown on Olivia Dunne's Snapchat.

Olivia Dunne's Snapchat

With the national championship won, many have been wondering if Dunne will return to LSU for one last year. The gymnast discussed the situation with TODAY:

"It is still feeling just unreal," Dunne exclaimed. "I'm still trying to get my voice back from cheering so loud. It was an unforgettable experience, and I'll probably be thinking about it for the rest of my life.

"It definitely makes me want to come back, but I haven't quite thought about it completely. I've just been focused on the now and winning this national title, so I'll definitely start thinking about it."

Meanwhile, with the Pittsburgh Pirates fading after a fast start to the 2024 MLB season, some are asking for Paul Skenes to be called up to the majors.

Could the Pirates call up Paul Skenes in the near future?

While the Pirates recorded a 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, they are 3-7 in their last 10 and stand at 14-14 and fourth in the NL Central. This is a disappointment given their fast start, and with Paul Skenes shining with the Indianapolis Indians, some are wondering if a call-up is on the horizon.

Pirates manager Ben Cherington said early this month that there was no timeline for Skenes to make his MLB debut, but his numbers are difficult to ignore. Skenes has recorded a .53 ERA in 17 innings pitched, 34 strikeouts and a 0.88 WHIP.

There are, however, still some doubts about whether Skenes is MLB-ready, especially given the Jackson Holliday situation with the Baltimore Orioles. Pittsburgh will want to ease Skenes into the league and will likely be cautious with both his development and confidence going forward.

The Pirates are doubtless waiting for the right time, but just when that will be remains uncertain.

