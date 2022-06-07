"Let's go babyyy" - Vanessa Hudgens cheers on her boyfriend Cole Tucker after Arizona Diamondbacks acquire shortstop

The "High School Musical" star Vanessa Hudgens took to her Instagram Story and cheered on her boyfriend Cole Tucker after the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired the shortstop from the Pittsburgh Pirates. After a considerable gap between social media posts, Vanessa Hudgens is seen dedicating an Instagram post related to Cole Tucker. The last time Vanessa Hudgens posted about Tucker was in March when Cole hit a home run in the Pittsburgh Pirates versus New York Yankees game.

"Let's go babyyy. A great day indeed." - @ Vanessa Hudgens

Eight days ago, the former Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop and outfielder was removed from the MLB club's 40-man roster. Tucker has underachieved since being a first-round pick in the 2014 MLB draft. Tucker was replaced by Yu-Cheng Chang, a Taiwanese MLB infielder from the Cleveland Guardians.

Ben Cherington, the general manager of Pittsburgh Pirates said, “We like Cole a lot, personally. Sometimes you just run out of time, and I think in this case we just ran out of time,” Cherington said. “We tried to give Cole as much opportunity as we could at the major-league level, and at some point you’ve got to give it to other guys if the performance isn’t there. It doesn’t mean he won’t improve and perform in the future. It doesn’t mean he’s not going to get another opportunity in the big leagues at some point, but we just felt like we’d given it as long as we could in this case and needed to give the opportunity to other guys.”

Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates We have acquired INF Yu Chang from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations.



To make room for Chang on the 40-man roster, INF Cole Tucker has been designated for assignment. We have acquired INF Yu Chang from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations.To make room for Chang on the 40-man roster, INF Cole Tucker has been designated for assignment.

Derek Shelton, the current manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates, also justified the MLB team's move.

Derek Shelton said, "Any time we make an acquisition, someone has to come off the roster. In this case, unfortunately it just became Cole’s time. They’re challenging decisions, and they’re even more challenging when you’re talking about how good of a human being he is. But we have to make those decisions when we acquire people."

It's an unfortunate reality that when one player comes in, another must go.

Arizona Diamondbacks acquires Cole Tucker, the boyfriend of Vanessa Hudgens

Pittsburgh Pirates v Arizona Diamondbacks

According to recent sources, the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired Cole Tucker on Sunday. The Diamondbacks sent Jacob Webb for assignment to make room for Tucker on the roster.

Cole Tucker said, "I wish nothing but success to [the Pirates]. They’re doing a lot of good things. They have a lot of good players and a lot more coming. Can’t say enough good things about the people over there and all that they did for me.”

"Diamondbacks Claim Cole Tucker From Pirates." - @ MLB Trade Rumors

Cole was born and raised in Phoenix, so playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks means he gets to return to his hometown. Good luck, Cole!

