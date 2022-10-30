The Philadelphia Phillies couldn't produce the same magic as they did in Game two of the World Series on Saturday night. With Minute Maid Park going wild with Houston fans, the Astros did not disappoint. They beat the Phillies 5-2 to even up the series at one apiece.

The Houston Astros started off game two with three quick runs thanks to three consecutive extra-base hits. This is the first time in World Series history that a team has started off a game with three consecutive extra-base hits.

Philadelphia Phillies fans were disappointed with the team's performance in game two. They had high hopes after the team clawed their way back from a five-run deficit in game one on Friday night. Fans were hoping that the team could steal two games in Houston.

Fans will have to settle for a tied series as it makes its way to Philadelphia for game three on Monday. They have full faith that the team will figure it out at home.

"Let's just go 3-0 in Philly," said one Philadelphia fan.

"See you at the bank, let's bounce back," said another.

Tailslover13 @Chimcharlover13 @Phillies It’s alright Philly. Houston was desperate to make sure they didn’t get swept at home in the first two games, just like Atlanta and San Diego were. You did what you needed to and took one of the two games. Now, let’s win these next three at home and win the World Series! @Phillies It’s alright Philly. Houston was desperate to make sure they didn’t get swept at home in the first two games, just like Atlanta and San Diego were. You did what you needed to and took one of the two games. Now, let’s win these next three at home and win the World Series!

Onto Citizens Bank Park, stole Game 1, let's do this people!! @Phillies The Phillies never win Game 2, it's fine, it's just scienceOnto Citizens Bank Park, stole Game 1, let's do this people!! @Phillies The Phillies never win Game 2, it's fine, it's just scienceOnto Citizens Bank Park, stole Game 1, let's do this people!!

Khi @QuezBurner @Phillies They not ready for the bank @Phillies They not ready for the bank

Taking at least one game in Houston was the Philadelphia Phillies' goal. Many around the league assumed that the Astros would walk all over the Phillies. A tied series heading into game three was not what anyone was expecting.

The Philadelphia Phillies have a great opportunity ahead of them. Their fans will make it as hard as possible for the Astros to play their best. If they can manage to win the next two games at Citizens Bank Park, that would put Houston's backs up against the wall.

The Philadelphia Phillies have to find a way to slow down Houston's bats

The Astros have seen the ball really well against the Phillies. They have scored five runs in both of their games so far. Philadelphia have to find a way to slow down this Houston offense.

Zack Wheeler didn't have his best stuff out there on the mound tonight. He only went five innings, giving up six hits and four earned runs. Houston jumped on him early and it proved to be too much of a deficit to come back from.

Philadelphia have to limit Houston's offense, especially early. Houston have scored early in both games so far. If Philadelphia can limit the early runs from Houston, they'll have no problem taking the next two games at home.

