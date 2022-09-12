"Let me tell you something. You better cheer" - Derek Jeter used his unrivaled charisma to get New York Yankees fans to cheer for Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman at his HOF tribute ceremony

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was honored with a National Baseball Hall of Fame tribute ceremony Friday night. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman participated in the September 9 event.

The crowd did not take too kindly to Cashman and Steinbrenner, booing the duo after the Yankees’ recent skid and potential all-time collapse. However, Jeter hit back smoothly at fans who didn't seem too pleased at the current state of affairs. He said:

"Let me tell you something. You better cheer, trust me. I see you guys are ready for the playoff push."

After a 10-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, Derek Jeter gave his take on the Yankees fans and their mixed reactions, saying:

"Yankees fans expect excellence. They're never satisfied, which is a good thing. Yankees fans boo because they want to cheer."

Jeter was accompanied by his wife Hannah and their three daughters prior to the Yankees faceoff with the Rays. The boos from the crowd could be justified after a huge slump in form. The team is 19-28 since the All-Star break. Their 15.5-game lead over the Rays for the AL East title has been reduced to 5.5.

Jeter was accompanied by his wife Hannah and their three daughters at Yankee Stadium.

Derek Jeter spent two decades in the MLB and led the Yankees to five World Series titles. He was a 14-time All-Star and announced his retirement 2014. His Hall of Fame induction was confirmed after being selected on 396 of the 397 ballots.

Derek Jeter opens up on final game with New York Yankees

Back in 2014, Derek Jeter spoke about his final game with the Yankees on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Jeter announced his retirement on September 25, 2014, and played his final game against the Baltimore Orioles. However, Jeter compared the reaction from the crowd that day to attending his own funeral. He said:

"It’s almost like you’re at your own funeral. Everyone had great things to say, which I really appreciate, but it’s really odd to be out there hearing things about yourself like you’re going to die.”

"Watch Derek Jeter's appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" - YES Network

Post-retirement, Jeter founded The Players' Tribune, a sports blog, in 2014 but sold it to Minute Media five years later. In 2016, he married model Hannah Davis and has three daughters, Bella Raine (5), Story Grey (3), and River Rose (8 months).

The Yankees legend made a mark in the league throughout his career, while continuing to dominate alongside The "Core Four" including Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, and Mariano Rivera. They were part of an historic era for the Yankees, winning four World Series championships in five years.

