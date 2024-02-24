"Light work! Fly the W!" - Cubs fans ecstatic as team hammers White Sox 8-1 in first game of Spring Training

The Chicago Cubs got off to a strong start in their first Spring Training game of the year. Plenty of starters had great performances in their takedown of their crosstown rivals, the Chicago White Sox.

They won Friday's matchup by a score of 8-1, giving Craig Counsell his first win as manager of the Cubbies. He will look for his second when the team takes on the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Seven of the nine staters for the Cubbies all got a hit, with Joe Hudson having multiple hits on the day. Hudson and top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong both had doubles alongside Mathew Shaw.

While it is only the first game of Spring Training, you cannot contain Chicago Cubs fans' excitement. They are ready to get the real season started after seeing how comfortable their squad looked.

"Light work! Fly the W!" one fan posted.

"First of many" another fan posted.

Fans are preparing for a great season from their club. The Cubbies almost made the postseason last year before fizzling out during the end of the regular season.

The Cubs' win was a team effort, while the White Sox have some work to do

It was not just one player who gave the Cubs a blowout victory on Friday against the White Sox; it was a team effort. Nearly everyone contributed, from the starters to the players coming off the bench.

The pitching was fantastic for the Cubbies. Jordan Wicks started the game, going 1.2 innings, giving up two hits and a home run. That would be the only run the White Sox would score in the game.

After Wicks, seven pitchers saw action. Between the seven, they gave up just two hits while striking out 11 batters. They certainly had the upper hand in this matchup.

For the White Sox, this was not the start that fans hoped for. Only two starters got hits in the game, and besides Tim Elko's home run, there was not much to write home about.

This could be another lackluster season for the White Sox as they try to find their new identity. Much of the core is gone after reaching free agency in the winter, and ace Dylan Cease has been the face of trade talks.

It will be interesting to see what the White Sox do about Cease. Will he remain on the roster this season, or is he on the move soon?

