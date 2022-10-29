Houston Astros boss Dusty Baker has revealed MLB legend Hank Aaron's words of wisdom to him ahead of this season's World Series.

Baker spoke to Astros reporter Brian McTaggart before Game 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic. He said:

“Like Hank Aaron told me, it’s OK to be nervous just don’t be scared.”

Aaron spent 23 seasons in the MLB after debuting for the Milwaukee Braves in 1954. During his glorious career, he became a 25-time All-Star, National League Most Valuable Player in 1957 and a two-time batting champion.

He was later inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and even received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002 for his role as a civil rights activist.

He unfortunately passed away in early 2021, with Baker leading the tribute to the iconic baseball star. Baker spoke to MLB.com saying:

"He was second only to my dad, and my dad meant the world to me. He helped me in so many ways, you know, more off the field than on the field. I grew up with his kids. I was actually closer in age to his kids than I was to him. We kind of all grew up together. I was 18, 19 and they were 10, 12. I mean, he’s family. He’s family.”

MLB Vault @MLBVault Did you know that Dusty Baker was on deck when Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run? Did you know that Dusty Baker was on deck when Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run? https://t.co/RDuJjKIFrd

Will Dusty Baker end his long-drawn quest for an elusive World Series title?

The Houston Astros will finally get their chance at winning the World Series title for the first time since their infamous victory in 2017.

However, manager Dusty Baker has yet to win a World Series title in his managerial reign. He is hoping his third opportunity will be the final one.

Dusty Baker is aiming to win his first-ever World Series title

In 88 total postseason games as a manager, Baker is 40-44, which leaves him below .500 in his career, all while never winning the World Series. However, the Astros have swept every team this postseason and look favorites to get their hands on the Commissioner's Trophy once again.

His maiden World Series appearance came in 2002 with the San Francisco Giants, with last year's loss to Atlanta Braves making it 0-2 in the mega-event.

