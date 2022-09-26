Houston Astros News: Dusty Baker makes MLB history by becoming one of four managers to lead both an AL and NL team to 100-win seasons

MLB fans were able to witness Dusty Baker make history thanks to last night's 11-10 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The Houston Astros' manager became only the fourth manager in history to win 100 games in both the American and National Leagues. Baker is also the first African-American manager to accomplish this feat.

Baker joins Tony La Russa, Sparky Anderson, and Whitey Herzog as the only managers in MLB history to win 100 games in both leagues. The 73-year-old has managed for 25 seasons between the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Houston Astros. He collected his 2,000th career win on May 4, 2022. He was the first African-American to do so.

Dusty Baker: A lifetime of baseball

Houston Astros v Atlanta Braves

As a player and manager, Baker has spent his entire life surrounded by baseball. He played his first professional game in the AA Texas League in 1967. He would play 19 seasons as an outfielder for the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Oakland Athletics, hitting 242 home runs and finishing with a .278 career batting average.

In 1992, Baker would make his managerial debut for the San Francisco Giants, a few weeks before the team would acquire Barry Bonds from the Pittsburgh Pirates. While the Giants would not win the World Series, they would finish with a record of 104-58. This made Baker the first rookie manager to win 100 games since Sparky Anderson in 1970.

While Baker has had a long track record of success, a World Series victory continues to ellude him. Though he is yet to win a World Series as a manager, this year's iteration of the Houston Astros will enter the playoffs as one of the betting favorites.

