"Justin Verlander is a poor man's Kyle Bradish" "Kyle Bradish pitched his ass off. Outstanding work!" - Baltimore Orioles fans hail pitcher Kyle Bradish's dominant performance against the Houston Astros

Entering the 2022 season, Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles appeared to be in store for another long rebuilding season. Yet, the young Orioles squad has been one of the most surprising teams of the year, fighting their way to a solid 78-71 record in baseball's toughest division. Baltimore managed yet another shock last night thanks to the aforementioned Bradish.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



8.2 IP

2 H

0 ER

0 BB

10 Ks



"Kyle Bradish with an absolute MASTERCLASS - 8.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 Ks" - MLB Network

Bradish completely shut down the powerhouse Houston Astros last night to help secure a 2-0 victory for Baltimore. He came into the game with an inauspicious 5.05 ERA, which made his performance even more incredible. The rookie pitcher had the Astros' numbers early and often, striking out 3 of the first 6 batters he faced.

Brian M @briski715



"Kyle Bradish pitched his ass off. Outstanding work!" - Brian M

Bradish's complete domination left the Orioles fans praising their young starter. They also couldn't help themselves from having a bit of fun at the expense of the Astros' starter and future Hall of Famer, Justin Verlander.

"Justin Verlander is a poor man's Kyle Bradish" - B.J. Dinan

Though that might be a bit far from the truth, Bradish has been untouchable against Houston this season. Against the Astros this year, Bradish has posted a 0.00 ERA, 16.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 16 K.

Kyle Bradish etches his name in Orioles history

Bradish's sensational performance against Houston last night not only showcased the potential of the rookie starter, but also made history for the franchise. It was the first time in 118 years that a rookie recorded 10 strikeouts, 0 walks, and allowed 0 runs. Bradish finds himself in the history books with Fred Glade, who accomplished the same feat in 1904 for the St. Louis Browns.

Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB draft, Bradish found himself traded to Baltimore in a deal that moved Dylan Bundy to the Angels.

Though he has had mixed results in his first season in the Majors, Bradish finds himself an intriguing piece for the Orioles rebuild that includes some of the best prospects in baseball.

Baltimore has 2 of the top 5 rated prospects in the MLB with Gunnar Henderson and Grayson Rodriguez, with Jackson Holliday and Colton Cowser in the top 50. Not to mention Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle, who are already making a name for themselves in the Majors, the Orioles' future is bright, especially if Bradish can pitch like this with more consistency.

