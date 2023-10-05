Listing the 5 best moments of the 2023 MLB wild-card playoffs

The MLB wild-card playoffs have regularly produced some unforgettable moments in baseball history, and 2023 was no different. From outstanding individual performances to teams overcoming long-standing hurdles, this year's four playoff series were a treat for baseball enthusiasts.

As the Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies advance, here's a look at the five best moments from their series.

#1, Phillies slugger Bryson Stott's incredible grand slam

The Philadelphia Phillies clearly outclassed the Miami Marlins in both wild-card games. Even then, Bryson Stott's grand slam in Game 2 was a moment for the ages.

Showcasing dominance from the outset, this incredible dinger exactly signified the Phillies' intent. With pitchers such as Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola at their disposal and a seasoned lineup, Philadelphia is a force to be reckoned with.

#2, Diamondbacks pitcher Andrew Saalfrank's clutch postseason debut

The Diamondbacks had been going through an end-season slump. However, they came alive in their wild-card series.

Rookie Andrew Saalfrank played a vital part in their resurgence. He made his MLB debut a mere month before Game 2 against the Brewers.

Saalfrank was entrusted with the ball with bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth. His response was nothing short of phenomenal. He induced two straight forceouts, ensuring that Milwaukee couldn't capitalize.

#3, Texas Rangers rookie Evan Carter's incredible homer against Rays ace Zach Eflin

The Texas Rangers swept the Tampa Bay Rays with ease. Central to this success was rookie Evan Carter.

At the start of the season, Carter was in Double-A. However, during the wild-card series, he emerged as one of the team's most pivotal bats.

Carter hit a powerful two-run homer off of Rays' ace Zach Eflin. This helped secure Game 2 for the Rangers.

#4, Minnesota Twins slugger Royce Lewis' historic at-bats

Minnesota Twins slugger Royce Lewis provided one of the series' most electric moments. Despite returning from a hamstring injury, Lewis wowed.

In Game 1 (also his postseason debut), he hammered two home runs in two at-bats. His performance was a critical factor in the Twins' sweep of the Blue Jays.

#5, Minnesota Twins make history by advancing to the ALDS

Minnesota finally shrugged off its playoff jinx. Before facing the Toronto Blue Jays, the Twins had suffered through 18 consecutive postseason losses.

However, this time, they finally managed to seal a spot in the ALDS. This ended a drought that dated back to 2002.

