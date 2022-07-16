"Lmao you going to the Knicks or what? The world wants to know!" - Marcus Stroman asks NBA star Donovan Mitchell if he is headed to the New York Knicks

“Beyond thankful,” these are the words Marcus Stroman used to express his relief at not being part of the New York Mets anymore. The Mets and Stroman parted ways on a bitter note earlier this year.

Now a Chicago Cubs player, Stroman was set for his first game against his former team on Friday afternoon. That will now have to wait, albeit not for long.

Stroman has been quite vocal about his time at Queens. He won’t be shy of motivation to perform well and make a statement during the second game of the Cubs’ four-game Mets series.

The game was scheduled for today but got postponed due to rainy weather. Instead, we will now have a split Mets-Cubs double header on Saturday.

Game 1 will commence at 2:20 p.m. ET, while Game 2 is set for 8:20 p.m ET. Stroman will be sent out to the mound in Game 1.

Marcus Stroman seeks clarity on NBA star Donovan Mitchell's future

While Marcus Stroman is not fond of the Mets due to obvious reasons, NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell is.

The three-time NBA All-Star is a big Mets fan and has been heavily linked with a move away from the Utah Jazz this summer. Out of all the clubs vying for his future, the New York Knicks are in the driving seat.

The Knicks were quoted a king’s ransom by the Jazz in return for Mitchell, according to Tony Jones of "The Athletic." The Miami Heat also remain in contention for Mitchell, so his future is still very much up in the air.

Away from the anxiety surrounding drafts and negotiations, Mitchell and Stroman shared a lighthearted exchange on Twitter.

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell imma be locked in tomorrow tho Man @STR0 we was coming for you todayimma be locked in tomorrow tho Man @STR0 we was coming for you today 😂😂 imma be locked in tomorrow tho ‼️‼️

"Man @STR0 we was coming for you today imma be locked in tomorrow tho" - Donovan Mitchell

Mets fan Mitchell was set to be in attendance for the Clubs game today. He was looking forward to seeing Stroman in action for the first time at Citi Field since his acrimonious departure.

Mitchell expressed his disappointment on the game being rescheduled in a tweet and tagged Stroman. The Cubs pitcher replied and was quick to ask the million dollar question straight away: Is Donovan Mitchell headed to the New York Yankees?

Marcus Stroman @STR0 @spidadmitchell Lmao you going to the Knicks or what? The world wants to know! @spidadmitchell Lmao you going to the Knicks or what? The world wants to know! 😂

"Lmao you going to the Knicks or what? The world wants to know!" - Marcus Stroman.

At the time of writing, Mitchell hasn’t replied back. Stroman, however, will have bigger things to worry about. The Cubs are on a seven-game losing streak. That includes an 8-0 drubbing at the hands of the Mets in their first game of the series on Thursday. Coupled with the psychology involved in facing a former employer you left on bad terms, it’s going to be a long afternoon for Marcus Stroman.

