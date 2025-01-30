"Lol Bryce Harper really trying his best to not shit on Athletics" – Fans react to Phillies superstar’s pick for best mascot in blind ranking game

With the TikTok ban lifted in the US, Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is back playing with some of the filters on the platform to make videos on baseball and engage with fans.

On Wednesday, he played a blind ranking game, where he placed the LA Dodgers for having the best starting pitching in the game, the Atlanta Braves for having the best bullpen, Yankee Stadium as the best ballpark to play in and the Oakland Athletics for having the best mascot.

For the A's, Bryce Harper said that they have the best uniforms in all of baseball but didn't mention anything about its mascot.

Fans allege that he doesn't even know who's the A's mascot and instead tried to cover up by saying that “they have some of the best tradition in the game.”

"Lol Bryce really trying his best to not shit on the A’s," one fan commented on Reddit.

"I feel like he really wanted too but didn’t wanna give himself in trouble like at the end of the video he literally said “they have some of the best tradition in the game,” another reacted to the above comment.

"The team has already had enough. The ownership on the other hand, can fall down a slide lined with razor blades and into a pool of rubbing alcohol," one fan threw light on the dire state of A's who moved out of Oakland after last season.

"He’s also from Vegas, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he has some excitement to get to play some games back in Vegas eventually," another wrote, citing Bryce Harper's hometown is where the A's are heading next.

"He probably does, but I think it’s a consensus among Vegas players (or at least Bryce and Bryson), that they would rather Vegas get their own expansion team instead of the As," another fan reacted.

Who is the Oakland Athletics mascot? Will they continue with Stomper when they move to Bryce Harper's hometown?

The mascot of the Oakland Athletics is Stomper, an elephant. Stomper has been the team's official mascot since 1997. The elephant has been associated with the A's since the early 1900s when legendary manager Connie Mack adopted it as a symbol for the team.

The mascot's origin dates back to when New York Giants manager John McGraw referred to the A’s as a “white elephant,” implying that they were a financial burden. Instead of taking offense, the team embraced the elephant as their mascot and pride.

However, it's unclear whether the A's will retain Stomper as their official mascot when they head to Las Vegas in 2027 or 2028. Until then, they will be playing out of Sacramento, while their stadium in Nevada gets built. Bryce Harper is from there.

