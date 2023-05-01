Longest Home Runs of 2023: Where does Ronald Acuna's 448 ft dinger rank among the biggest in the season?

If anyone had any doubts about Ronald Acuna Jr.'s power, he certainly silenced all of his critics today in New York. During Monday's matchup against the New York Mets, the Atlanta Braves outfielder launched a mammoth home run into the third deck in Citi Field.

The 25-year-old superstar launched the home run off of New York Mets pitcher John Curtiss, who replaced starter Denyi Reyes in the second inning. The home run soared through the New York air for an incredible 448 feet. The moment the ball left the bat, there was no doubt that it was going over the fence. The home run has an exit velocity of 114.5 mph.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ HOLY SHIT RONALD ACUNA JR SENT THAT BALL TO THE MOON! HOLY SHIT RONALD ACUNA JR SENT THAT BALL TO THE MOON! https://t.co/x3x1ffGojG

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"HOLY SHIT RONALD ACUNA JR SENT THAT BALL TO THE MOON!" - @TalkinBaseball_

The home run sent fans into a frenzy, with several claiming that the ball landed on Saturn. The crazy thing about Acuna's home run is the fact that it is the second furthest that he has hit at Citi Field. In 2018, the superstar hit a homer that was measured at a whopping 451 feet.

David Salituro @DavidSalituro



This one from 2018 traveled 451 feet, even though it only got into the second deck.



#Braves That wasn't even the longest home run Ronald Acuna Jr. has hit at Citi Field.This one from 2018 traveled 451 feet, even though it only got into the second deck. That wasn't even the longest home run Ronald Acuna Jr. has hit at Citi Field.This one from 2018 traveled 451 feet, even though it only got into the second deck.#Braves https://t.co/QRQQ6x3ssp

"That wasn't even the longest home run Ronald Acuna Jr. has hit at Citi Field. This one from 2018 traveled 451 feet, even though it only got into the second deck. #Braves" - @DavidSalituro

Ronald Acuna's home run is tied for the 20th-longest this season

While Acuna's home run today against the New York Mets sent baseball Twitter into a frenzy, it was nowhere near the longest home run hit this season. Acuna is tied with teammate Matt Olson and Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto for the 20th-longest home run hit this season.

So far this season, New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has been recorded as hitting the longest home run of the year. The former National League MVP launched an ungodly 485-foot home run off San Francisco Giants pitcher Ross Stripling.

Fireside Yankees @FiresideYankees Giancarlo Stanton's homer earlier traveled 485 feet, the 2nd longest HR in his career, and landed on the concourse WAY back there in the standing section...



The man has unparalleled power. Giancarlo Stanton's homer earlier traveled 485 feet, the 2nd longest HR in his career, and landed on the concourse WAY back there in the standing section... The man has unparalleled power. https://t.co/NLIsrS3J30

"Giancarlo Stanton's homer earlier traveled 485 feet, the 2nd longest HR in his career, and landed on the concourse WAY back there in the standing section... The man has unparalleled power." - @FiresideYankees

Behind Giancarlo Stanton is Jarred Kelenic of the Seattle Mariners (482 feet), Brandon Crawford of the San Francisco Giants (482 feet), and C.J. Cron of the Colorado Rockies (479 feet).

If today's game against the New York Mets is any indication, it may not be long before we see Ronald Acuna Jr. near the top of that list.

Poll : Will Ronald Acuna Jr. ever win an MVP award? Yep! Superstar! Nope 0 votes