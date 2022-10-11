Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, get showered with boos while out supporting San Diego Padres at Citi Field stadium

Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, were spotted at Citi Field for the New York Mets' Wild Card game against the San Diego Padres on Friday. It is no secret that both Stone and Dave McCary are big Padres fans. McCary was born and raised in San Diego.

"Big fans of these fans. Hi Dave and Emma!" - San Diego Padres, Twitter

Oscar winner Emma Stone was shown on the jumbotron mid-game sporting a brown Padres bomber jacket. Her husband was in a matching coat and Padres hat.

"Mets fans stay faithful" - ESPN, Instagram

It quickly became evident that Stone wasn’t the most popular person in the stadium. Mets fans loudly booed her every time she appeared on the jumbotron. Stone and McCary didn’t seem to mind. McCary even tipped his cap to reinforce his support for the Padres. The couple were seen dancing at one point in the front row. They, however, had the last laugh as the game finished 7-1 in favor of the Padres.

Padres CEO Erik Greunpner lent his support to the couple and applauded Stone’s reaction. He took to twitter, writing: “Style, grace and good taste…Emma is always welcome @PetcoParl.”

“Style, grace and good taste…Emma is always welcome @PetcoParl.” - Erik Greupner, Twitter

It is no secret that the couple are big baseball fans and occasionally make their way to a game. While the Padres cruised to a win in the first game, the two teams face off again in Game 2 of the series on Saturday.

It is safe to say that Stone and McCary will be rooting for their team to win game 2 and progress to the Division Series.

San Diego Padres vs New York Wildcard Series

MLB's first-ever wild-card series weekend concluded with just one Game 3: the San Diego Padres at New York Mets. The Mets' magical 2022 season sadly ended on Sunday evening.

The Mets' starting pitcher, Chris Bassitt, couldn't overcome a strong Padres lineup in the 6-0 loss. The batters weren't having a field day either and didn't manage a hit until the fifth inning, and it was the Mets' only one.

"THESE PADRES. #CaptureTheMoment" - Padres, Instagram

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, on the other hand, pitched seven innings and allowed just one hit while striking out five batters.

Joe Musgrove #44 of the San Diego Padres pitches against the New York Mets during the sixth inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field on October 09, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

With the Game 3 win, the Padres now advance to the Division Series. On Tuesday, they head to Dodger Stadium to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:37 PM.

