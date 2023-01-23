LOOK: Brock Holt's wife compiles fan letters into a book as a special retirement present for her husband

Former Texas Rangers utility player Brock Holt's wife, Lakyn, gifted her husband a special gift on the occasion of his departure from MLB. In an innovative way, Lakyn compiled fan letters into a book as a heartwarming retirement present for her husband.

Brock was impressed and took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the present with his fans.

"The greatest gift. Lakyn asked my favorite people to write me a letter for my retirement…and they delivered. If you wrote one, I love you. I’m going to cry a lot!," wrote Holt captioning the Instagram video.

Lakyn is a true testament to the power of love and appreciation. Lakyn has given Brock a way to remember the people who supported him from his very first game to his very last.

Looking back at Brock Holt's MLB journey

Brock Holt is an esteemed MLB player who was taken in the ninth round of the 2009 MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He made his MLB debut with the Pirates in 2012 and was then traded to the Red Sox in 2014. He remained with Boston for five years until he signed a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers in February 2020.

After being designated for assignment, he signed with the Washington Nationals and then returned to his hometown team, the Texas Rangers, with a minor league contract that included an invitation to spring training. On March 30, 2021, he was selected to their 40-man roster.

The following year, Holt signed a minor-league contract with the Atlanta Braves but was subsequently released. He announced his retirement a few months later, on October 27, 2022, via Instagram.

Over the span of 13 years, Holt has earned respect and admiration for his commitment and resilience, leaving behind a lasting legacy.

