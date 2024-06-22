"Look at my cutie softball team" - Jose Canseco's daughter Josie takes the field with teammates as she embraces her baseball heritage

A former legend with the Oakland Athletics, Josie Canseco's father, Jose Canseco, was a brute slugger in the big leagues during his hey day. Josie also developed a deep fondness for the sport at a young age. She actively plays in a softball league alongside her unorthodox teammates.

She took to Instagram story to post an image of her softball squad as they played ball under the lights during the night. The story was captioned:

"Look at my cutie softball team"

Screenshot from Josie Canseco's story on Instagram

Jose Canseco met Jessica Canseco at a Hooter's outlet when she was training as a waiter. The duo started dating each other. They got married in Miami, Florida, in August 1996 and welcomed their daughter in November that year.

Josie's birth brought her parents closer momentarily, but the underlying tensions in Jessica and Jose Canseco's marriage resulted in their filing for a divorce settlement in 1999. Nevertheless, Josie has remained close to both her parents, especially her father, with whom she has been spotted taking part in celebrity softball leagues.

Jose Canseco has been close to her daughter since her birth and has raised her into becoming a strong individual as she pursues modelling as a career with some of the biggest brands and magazines globally.

She has been a Victoria Secret's model and walked the fashion event ramps in New York, Milan, San Francisco, and other major cities, as well as major advertisements for some luxury brands in America. She loves and adores her father and wishes him on Father's Day.

Josie took an uncanny route to wish Jose Canseco a Happy Father's Day

On June 16, 2024, on Father's Day, Josie penned down a unique tribute to her father, Jose Canseco, and his controversial MLB career. She shared a reel on her Instagram story with the title "Baseball is better with steroids" and captioned it:

"Happy Father's Day ya p*mp"

Screenshot from Josie's Instagram story from Sunday (June 16, 2024)

After his retirement from MLB, Jose published a book titled "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits and How Baseball Got Big" in 2005.

In the book, he admitted to using PEDs during his career in the big leagues and even shed light on other players who had done the same, which became a trend in the league during that era.