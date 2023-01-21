Look: David Ortiz's huge dinger and emphatic bat flip from 2006 has podcaster pumped for WBC 23

The World Baseball Classic 2023 is around the corner, and MLB analyst Jared Carrabis feels nostalgic about the David Ortiz monster hit at the WBC 2006 Finals against Cuba. That came to be known as the game with the greatest bat flip ever.

There's no takeaway from the Cuban pitcher, but if you give Big Papi a fastball in his slot, then even a half-swing can cause some major damage. So, imagine a full one taking the ball out of the bleachers at Petco Park in San Diego.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis I’ve seen this video maybe three times since it happened in 2006. I don’t know why it’s so rare, but it’s easily one of my favorite bat-flips of all-time. I’ve seen this video maybe three times since it happened in 2006. I don’t know why it’s so rare, but it’s easily one of my favorite bat-flips of all-time. https://t.co/1PBFz1N1eI

If the hit was monstrous, then the bat flip was even more iconic. As soon as Ortiz made contact with the baseball, he knew where it was going. And Big Papi impactfully flipped and threw away his bat while looking at his Dominican Republic dugout. The sheer sequence of play involved that day went down as one of the best hits and bat flips in WBC history.

David Ortiz is a true Red Sox legend and possessed exceptional strength

After a memorable postseason run in 2004, Big Papi rose to fame as a hero in Boston. The Boston Red Sox were back at the top of baseball after decades of suffering and playoff failures.

The baseball world never saw anything like Ortiz's run of success when he appeared to carry the whole club to a World Series victory. We had no idea that Ortiz's magic-working streak would last for the next 12 years, rather than just a single month in 2004.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Imagine pitching to David Ortiz in the postseason. Imagine pitching to David Ortiz in the postseason. https://t.co/06zJLPxJ1F

In addition to other clutch hits and two more World Series victories in 2007 and 2013, the guy went on to produce countless other memorable moments that will live on in Boston sports history.

Ortiz became more than just a baseball player during his time in Boston. He became a legend and an icon. Ortiz captured the hearts of a whole city with a smile that reached as far as the Dominican Republic, leaving behind memories that Red Sox supporters will cherish forever.

Beyond the Monster @BeyondtheMnstr Nine years ago today, David Ortiz’s postseason legend grew bigger with this iconic grand slam.



David Ortiz! David Ortiz! David Ortiz! Nine years ago today, David Ortiz’s postseason legend grew bigger with this iconic grand slam. David Ortiz! David Ortiz! David Ortiz! https://t.co/8r86uV8tkD

Between March 8 and 21, Japan and the USA will host the World Baseball Classic. The 2017 World Baseball Classic champion, Team USA, hopes to repeat as champions. At the WBC, prominent players like Shohei Ohtani, Trea Turner, Manny Machado, Mike Trout, Carlos Correa and many others will represent their home countries.

